New solution offers cheaper enterprise-grade cloud storage

A new enterprise-grade, native cloud storage solution aims to deliver increased speed, affordability and security thanks to its use of decentralized Web3 technology.

Impossible Cloud supports almost unlimited capacity, and its Object Storage solution offers a scalable, cost-efficient alternative for organizations that require reliable and secure storage.

The solution is designed especially for enterprises and SMBs that utilize centralized public cloud providers, such as AWS S3, as well as on-premises private clouds. It enables off-site, disaster-resistant storage that is Kubernetes-friendly and S3-compatible, making it ideal for organizations that need secure storage for big data, backups and archives.

"Businesses of all sizes, including global corporations, have been largely ignored in the push to Web3," says Dr. Christian Kaul, co-founder of Impossible Cloud. "Our solution delivers all the benefits of Web3, but without the technical complexity that has held back mainstream business adoption. This solution is designed to unlock the B2B potential of Web3 and has never been more timely, as traditional cloud providers continue to raise pricing while under performing in their delivery."

Impossible Cloud's Object Storage has been developed for rapid deployment with just a single line of code and it features 24/7 engineering support. The platform combines the intrinsic benefits of Web3 security with industry-leading security protocols and best practices.

The platform ensures low latency, rapid uploads and downloads with millisecond throughput speeds, and is designed for 100 percent durability without any single point of failure -- guaranteeing 99.95 percent availability, which is above the industry standard. With a transparent and flexible pricing structure, there are no unexpected or hidden costs and customers can rapidly scale as their needs grow.

You can find out more on the Impossible Cloud site.

Photo Credit: Stokkete/Shutterstock

