WhatsApp makes a very strange change to disappearing messages

WhatsApp is not alone in offering a disappearing message feature. It is an idea that's fairly self-explanatory: messages can be configured to automatically delete after a certain period of time -- something that's ideal for certain sensitive information.

But in a slightly confusing move, WhatsApp is introducing the option to stop disappearing messages from disappearing. The option is called Keep In Chat, and it is being described as "your new sender superpower".

While the idea of people being able to save disappearing messages seems to go against the very point of disappearing message, WhatsApp point out that "sometimes there's that occasional voice note or key piece of information you want to keep".

This is where Keep in Chat comes into play... and it is important to point out that the sender of the message is always in full control. Notifications are sent out when a recipient tries to save a disappearing message, and the sender can permit or deny this as they see fit.

In a blog post explaining the feature, WhatsApp says: "Today we're introducing "Keep in Chat", so you can hang on to texts you need for later, with a special superpower for the sender. We believe if you've sent the message, it's your choice whether others in the chat can keep it for later".

The company continues:

To make this work, the sender will be notified when someone keeps a message, and the sender will have the ability to veto the decision. If you've decided your message can't be kept by others, your decision is final, no one else can keep it and the message will be deleted when the timer expires. This way you have the final say on how messages you send are protected. Messages you've saved on your WhatsApp will be noted with a bookmark icon and you can see these messages, organized by chat, in the Kept Messages folder.

The new feature will be available worldwide, and WhatsApp is in the process of rolling it out right now.

Image credit: Microstock77 / depositphotos