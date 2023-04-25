AMD Ryzen Z1 Series processors make Valve's Steam Deck obsolete

Valve's Steam Deck is a very popular handheld computer that allows people to play modern PC games on the go. Powered by a Zen 2-based AMD APU, Steam Deck also makes a great emulation machine. The Linux PC can play thousands of ROMs from classic consoles, such as N64, PS1, and more. Hell, it can even run modern Nintendo Switch games!

Unfortunately for Valve, the Steam Deck is about to become obsolete. You see, earlier today, AMD launched its all-new new Zen 4-based Ryzen Z1 Series processors. These chips are designed to provide a high-end gaming experience for handheld PC consoles. Make no mistake, the gaming systems powered by Z1 will make the current Steam Deck an effective turd.

The Ryzen Z1 Series includes two powerful processors, the Ryzen Z1 and Ryzen Z1 Extreme, both of which feature high-end gaming experiences, unmatched battery life, and AMD RDNA 3 architecture-based graphics. The standard Z1 has 6 cores, 12 threads, 4 AMD RDNA 3 compute units and 22MB of cache. The Extreme variant has 8 cores, 16 threads, 12 AMD RDNA 3 compute units and 24MB of cache.

The Z1 processors support USB4 for fast and easy connectivity for the latest external storage and display devices, as well as the latest LPDDR5 and LPDDR5X memory standards, delivering fast performance and low latency for more responsive gaming.

The Ryzen Z1 Series devices are designed for new form factors of computing, with compatibility for Windows 11 and other operating systems. Gamers will have access to hundreds of PC games through Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and seamless access to their game libraries. Built on x86 architecture and ready for Windows 11, users of Ryzen Z1 Series devices will also have native access to popular social and productivity software.

AMD has partnered with ASUS to launch the first Ryzen Z1 Series device, the ROG Ally. The premium handheld PC console features up to a Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor, delivering stunning visuals and incredible battery life, thanks to the efficiency of the "Zen 4" architecture.

Shawn Yen, ASUS' product management director of Gaming Business Unit says, "Having a great gaming experience doesn’t mean you have to be tied to a chair or a charger. With the new Ryzen Z1 Series processors, we’re working with AMD to deliver the power, visuals and efficiency needed to enable a superior portable gaming experience -- whether you’re traveling, commuting for work or simply want to game untethered."

When can you buy a gaming system powered by a Z1 chip? That we don't know yet. However, ASUS promises to reveal availability and pricing for the ROG Ally handheld on May 11. Get your wallets ready, folks!