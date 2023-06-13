TEAMGROUP launches PRO+ microSDXC UHS-I U3 A2 V30 memory card

TEAMGROUP has unveiled its latest stotage product, the PRO+ microSDXC UHS-I U3 A2 V30 memory card. This card is designed to meet the highest standards, including Class A2 application performance, UHS Speed Class 3, and Video Speed Class V30. It boasts impressive read and write speeds of up to 160 MB/s and 110 MB/s, respectively.

The PRO+ MicroSDXC Memory Card is compatible with a wide range of mobile devices and cameras, enabling users to capture and enjoy high-definition 4K videos and photos. Its reliability and stable performance are backed by its UHS Speed Class 3 and Video Speed Class V30 ratings. With a maximum read speed of 160 MB/s and a write speed of 110 MB/s, it's perfect for storing high-quality media content and ensuring smooth operations.

In addition to its impressive performance, the PRO+ MicroSDXC Memory Card is built to last. It has undergone rigorous testing to ensure its durability and features a waterproof, dustproof, shockproof, anti-static, anti-X-ray, and extreme temperature resistant design. Users can trust this card to safeguard their data in various challenging environments.

TEAMGROUP seems to be committed to sustainable development. The PRO+ MicroSDXC Memory Card is manufactured using eco-friendly printing technology and ink, reducing its carbon footprint. Furthermore, the company offers a complete lifetime warranty, instilling confidence in users that their precious memories are protected.

The TEAMGROUP PRO+ microSDXC UHS-I U3 A2 V30 memory card can be be purchased from Amazon here immediately. The card is available in capacities of 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB. It is priced at $11.99, $14.99, $29.99, and $67.99 respectively. Regardless of capacity, a full-sized SD card adapter is included.

