Tor Browser 12.5 released with updated circuit display and promise of better connection experience

No Comments

The Tor Project has announced the release of Tor Browser 12.5 for Windows (both 32-bit and 64-bit), macOS, Linux, and Android. The Firefox variant provides privacy conscious users with a means of accessing the internet through the open Tor network, designed to reduce the visibility of users online.

Tor Browser 12.5 introduces some major changes to the program, including an updated circuit display, new onion site icons and the promise of both better accessibility and a more user-friendly connection experience.

The new release unveils more eye-catching changes than the last major update (12.0) from last December. Then, the focus was on updating the underlying code base, whereas now changes are more visible.

Chief among these is a new home for the circuit display, which allows users to trace the path they’ve taken through the Tor network to their destination as part of its efforts to hide their location. Previously, users could only access this by opening the site information panel, whereas the circuit display now has its own dedicated button for direct access.

Eagle-eyed users will also notice the icon used to indicate an onion site connection has also changed, a move The Tor Project says is down to the fact onion services are spreading beyond the Tor browser to other platforms, such as Onion Browser and Brave.

Elsewhere, users can now more easily connect to the Tor Network after navigating away from the browser’s start page thanks to the presence of a visible 'Connect' button next to the Address bar, reminding users they need to connect before they can browse the web.

Many of these tweaks are the result of a recently completed accessibility review that the Tor Project says will also lead to more changes going forward as part of “a multi-release effort to improve Tor Browser’s accessibility".

Elsewhere, there’s added support for the Finnish (Suomi) language along with the usual slew of fixes, tweaks and updates, which can be reviewed in detail on the Tor Blog.

Tor Browser 12.5 is available now as a free, open-source download for Windows 64-bit, Windows 32-bit, macOS, Linux, and Android.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Google Chrome's PDF viewer is gaining the ability to convert images to text

Tor Browser 12.5 released with updated circuit display and promise of better connection experience

Five ways your business can bridge the cybersecurity skills gaps to find and keep top talent 

New index allows companies to measure their cybersecurity capabilities

Best Windows apps this week

When is an IT risk a cyber risk? And why the difference matters [Q&A]

Microsoft listens to feedback and restores options it cut from Windows 11

Most Commented Stories

Download Debian 12 Bookworm Linux distro now and say goodbye to Windows 11 forever

77 Comments

Move over Windows 11, Windows 12 is the operating system we need

60 Comments

Debian 12-based MX Linux 23 Beta 1 'Libretto' is the Windows 11 alternative of your dreams

35 Comments

Microsoft is killing off Cortana in Windows 10 and Windows 11 later this year

27 Comments

Apple's Vision Pro isn't the VR headset you were expecting, but it is the future -- for rich people

17 Comments

Microsoft is installing incompatible AMD GPU drivers in Window 10 and Windows 11

11 Comments

Chrome now boasts about how much RAM its Memory Saver feature is freeing up

11 Comments

ChatGPT can generate Windows product keys that allow free upgrades to Windows 11 Pro

11 Comments

© 1998-2023 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.