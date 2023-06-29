Transform your workspace with Satechi's new Thunderbolt 4 Multimedia Pro Dock

Today, Satechi launches its all-new Thunderbolt 4 Multimedia Pro Dock. This new product is a powerhouse device that combines convenience and connectivity to supercharge productivity in the comfort of your home office. Yes, it is a great tool for those that work from home.

Designed with versatility in mind, the Thunderbolt 4 Multimedia Pro Dock boasts an impressive 16 ports. With multiple USB, HDMI, and DisplayPorts, alongside SD and micro SD card readers, an audio jack, and a 2.5G Ethernet port, this dock ensures all your connectivity needs are met. Whether you're a Mac or Windows PC user, this sleek and reliable dock provides the best-in-class Thunderbolt 40 Gbps bandwidth, enabling you to connect up to four external screens and high-speed peripherals, all while delivering a substantial 96W of charging power to your host device.

The Thunderbolt 4 Multimedia Pro Dock opens up a world of possibilities for Mac and Windows PC users, as it condenses 16 powerful ports into one convenient device. Satechi has strategically placed these ports on both the rear and front of the dock, with fewer on the front to maintain a sleek appearance, reduce clutter, and maximize creative space.

Satechi shares a list of ports below.

2x DisplayPort

2x HDMI 2.1

1x Thunderbolt 4 to host

1x USB-C 3.2 10Gbps

3x USB-A 3.2 10Gbps

2x USB-A 3.2 5Gbps

1x USB 2.0 for charging up to 7.5W

SD and Micro SD card slots

3.5mm Audio Jack In/Out

Ethernet 2.5Gbps

Kensington Lock

DC 20V main power

Satechi's new dock has very impressive display capabilities, allowing users to connect up to four screens at a 4K 60Hz resolution. Windows PC users can take advantage of extended mode, supporting video playback on all four screens thanks to the operating system's Multi-Stream Transport (MST) capability. This feature proves invaluable for creators and gamers alike. Apple users can benefit from Single Stream Transport (SST) support, with Mac M1 Pro/Max devices capable of outputting video in extended mode for up to two screens, as well as the option to mirror two screens. Additionally, M1 and M2 Mac devices support output to one screen in extended mode and one screen in mirror mode.

Creative professionals, such as content creators, photographers, and videographers, will no doubt appreciate the Thunderbolt 4 Multimedia Pro Dock's ability to keep them connected and transfer files seamlessly. Equipped with a built-in Ethernet port, users can enjoy efficient and reliable network connections with speeds up to 2.5Gbps, surpassing standard Ethernet adapters by 2.5 times. The dock also supports external storage transfer, allowing for simultaneous use of two UHS-2 SD and micro SD card slots.

Crafted from aircraft-grade aluminum, complemented by silicone rubber sides, the Thunderbolt 4 Multimedia Pro Dock exudes power and durability. Its curved edges and classic space gray finish make it an elegant addition to any workspace. Additionally, the dock offers the flexibility of standing vertically or lying horizontally, thanks to the included rubber stand pad, ensuring optimal desk space utilization.

The Thunderbolt 4 Multimedia Pro Dock is currently available for $349.99 from Satechi directly here. To sweeten the deal, the company is offering a special 20 percent discount until July 6 using code "TB4." Be sure to act fast and use the discount code while it is active -- you don't want to miss the opportunity to revolutionize your remote work from home setup at a lower price.

