Transcend unveils MTE560P M.2 SSD

Transcend has unveiled its latest solid state drive. Called “MTE560P,” this drive features 112-layer 3D NAND Flash technology. This SSD has a compact design with dimensions measuring 80 mm by 22 mm by 3.88 mm and weighs just 9 grams. It adopts the M.2 2280 form factor with a NVMe PCIe Gen4 x4 interface. The storage capacity is 160GB only.

Performance metrics for the SSD are impressive, with sequential read and write speeds reaching up to 3,800 MB/s and 3,000 MB/s, respectively. The drive also delivers outstanding random 4K read/write input/output operations per second (IOPS) with up to 190,000 read IOPS and 420,000 write IOPS. It boasts a mean time between failures (MTBF) of 3,000,000 hours and supports up to 5,580 terabytes written (TBW) over its lifespan. The drive writes per day (DWPD) rating is 31.8 over a three-year period.

In terms of durability and environmental resilience, the MTE560P SSD is built to operate across a wide temperature range, from -40°C to 85°C. It features shock resistance of 1500 G for 0.5 ms across three axes and can withstand vibrations of up to 20 G from 7 Hz to 2000 Hz. Power efficiency is also a key aspect, with the drive consuming 3.5 watts during operation and just 1.35 watts when idle.

Security features include AES 256-bit hardware encryption, compliance with TCG Opal 2.0 and IEEE 1667 standards, and support for Microsoft eDrive. This comprehensive security suite ensures data protection and peace of mind for users.

The MTE560P integrates SLC Mode and Power Loss Protection (PLP), which enhance the endurance of the device and maintain high-speed performance even during unexpected power disruptions. Additionally, the device includes built-in anti-sulfur resistors and Corner Bond technology to protect against chemical contamination and environmental extremes.

Transcend backs the MTE560P M.2 SSD with a three-year limited warranty, emphasizing its commitment to quality and customer satisfaction. This SSD should be available here soon.

