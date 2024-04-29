Transcend unveils MTE560P M.2 SSD

No Comments

Transcend has unveiled its latest solid state drive. Called “MTE560P,” this drive features 112-layer 3D NAND Flash technology. This SSD has a compact design with dimensions measuring 80 mm by 22 mm by 3.88 mm and weighs just 9 grams. It adopts the M.2 2280 form factor with a NVMe PCIe Gen4 x4 interface. The storage capacity is 160GB only.

Performance metrics for the SSD are impressive, with sequential read and write speeds reaching up to 3,800 MB/s and 3,000 MB/s, respectively. The drive also delivers outstanding random 4K read/write input/output operations per second (IOPS) with up to 190,000 read IOPS and 420,000 write IOPS. It boasts a mean time between failures (MTBF) of 3,000,000 hours and supports up to 5,580 terabytes written (TBW) over its lifespan. The drive writes per day (DWPD) rating is 31.8 over a three-year period.

In terms of durability and environmental resilience, the MTE560P SSD is built to operate across a wide temperature range, from -40°C to 85°C. It features shock resistance of 1500 G for 0.5 ms across three axes and can withstand vibrations of up to 20 G from 7 Hz to 2000 Hz. Power efficiency is also a key aspect, with the drive consuming 3.5 watts during operation and just 1.35 watts when idle.

Security features include AES 256-bit hardware encryption, compliance with TCG Opal 2.0 and IEEE 1667 standards, and support for Microsoft eDrive. This comprehensive security suite ensures data protection and peace of mind for users.

The MTE560P integrates SLC Mode and Power Loss Protection (PLP), which enhance the endurance of the device and maintain high-speed performance even during unexpected power disruptions. Additionally, the device includes built-in anti-sulfur resistors and Corner Bond technology to protect against chemical contamination and environmental extremes.

Transcend backs the MTE560P M.2 SSD with a three-year limited warranty, emphasizing its commitment to quality and customer satisfaction. This SSD should be available here soon.

Please note: Some of the above links may be affiliate links, meaning we, or our writers, may receive payment if you purchase one of these items (or other items) after clicking on them.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Transcend unveils MTE560P M.2 SSD

UK rolls out new consumer safeguards for smart devices

Microsoft is optimizing Windows 10 update delivery just as it did with Windows 11

Understanding the good and bad of no-code solutions [Q&A]

Ubuntu Linux 24.10 is named 'Oracular Oriole'

How threat intelligence can improve vulnerability management outcomes

Ubuntu Linux-based Voyager 24.04 LTS unites GNOME and Xfce

Most Commented Stories

Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11 and hello to Nitrux Linux 3.4.0 'pl'

62 Comments

The stunning Windows 13 -- yes, 13! -- is the Microsoft operating system we want

23 Comments

Microsoft 'improves' Windows 11 by bringing ads to the Start menu in the US

21 Comments

Windows 11 slammed for its 'comically bad' performance even on high-end hardware

18 Comments

Microsoft is up to its old tricks yet again -- Windows 10 users harassed with full-screen Windows 11 upgrade warnings

18 Comments

Outrageous: Microsoft to charge $61 for Windows 10 updates -- consider switching to Linux!

18 Comments

Microsoft releases preview version of Office 2024 for Windows and macOS -- download it now!

17 Comments

EndeavourOS ARM discontinued: A huge loss for the Linux community

9 Comments

© 1998-2024 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.