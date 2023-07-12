Only two percent of organizations feel confident in their cybersecurity strategies By Ian Barker

While 75 percent of organizations have made significant strides to upgrade their infrastructure in the past year and 78 percent have increased their security budgets, only two percent of industry experts are confident in their security strategies, according to a new report.

The study, from critical infrastructure protection specialist OPSWAT, also finds most organizations have embraced public cloud hosting for their web applications, with an overwhelming 97 percent already employing or planning to implement containerization.

Among other findings, 62 percent of organizations use five or fewer antivirus engines to detect malicious file uploads, representing a potential vulnerability, as deploying more engines can significantly strengthen an organization’s defense against advanced malware.

Large organizations are more likely to use Content Disarm and Reconstruction (CDR), probably due to the higher volume of files handled by these organizations, making them more susceptible to cyberattacks. However, small and medium-sized organizations can also greatly benefit from adopting CDR as a proactive measure against evolving cyber threats.

98 percent of organizations would benefit from additional prevention-based approaches such as periodic analysis of all file repositories in their web applications for malware, detection of vulnerabilities in running virtual machine containers, and prevention of data exfiltration by redacting or blocking sensitive data.

“Irrespective of the size or industry, organizations must recognize that infrastructure upgrades alone are not sufficient to guarantee robust security,” says Yiyi Miao, chief product officer at OPSWAT. “It is imperative to establish a proactive defense strategy that goes beyond traditional measures. By adopting and combining advanced threat prevention technologies like multi-AV scanning, CDR, DLP and dynamic threat analysis, organizations can effectively establish multiple lines of defense against known and unknown emerging threats and safeguard their critical infrastructure.”

The full report is available from the OPSWAT site.

Photo Credit: Luis Molinero/Shutterstock