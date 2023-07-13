CORSAIR unveils NIGHTSABRE Wireless RGB Gaming Mouse and K65 PRO MINI Keyboard

Today, CORSAIR unveiled two new PC gaming accessories -- the NIGHTSABRE Wireless Gaming Mouse and K65 PRO MINI Optical-Mechanical Gaming Keyboard.

The NIGHTSABRE wireless gaming mouse, with its symmetrical design, satisfies all gamer preferences while providing comfortable, pro-player performance. Complete with 11 customizable buttons, it lets you swiftly switch between different games, without any delay thanks to its sub-1ms SLIPSTREAM WIRELESS or Bluetooth capabilities.

The ultra-accurate CORSAIR MARKSMAN 26K DPI optical sensor and super-responsive primary left- and right-click CORSAIR QUICKSTRIKE buttons ensure every action is captured with zero debounce or delay.

The K65 PRO MINI gaming keyboard, despite its compact size, does not compromise on functionality. The 65 percent keyboard provides all essential keys while leaving ample space for sweeping mouse movements. The keyboard employs CORSAIR OPX optical switches, with a short 1.0mm actuation and AXON hyper-processing technology, allowing inputs to be registered up to 8x faster than standard gaming keyboards.

Also, the K65 PRO MINI will produce a soft, satisfying acoustic sound thanks to its two layers of integrated sound dampening. The keyboard delivers this impeccable sound straight out of the box, eliminating the need for any modifications.

Both devices come equipped with customizable RGB lighting, manageable with the CORSAIR iCUE software. Sync your gaming gear’s lighting with your gaming space and select games for an immersive experience, and control other features like key and button remaps, DPI adjustment, and more.

The NIGHTSABRE Wireless RGB Gaming Mouse can be purchased here for $169.99, while the K65 PRO MINI Keyboard is available here for $129.99.