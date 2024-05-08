Sabrent launches Rocket NANO 2242 SSD (SB-2142-1TB)

In the ever-evolving world of storage solutions, Sabrent has launched a new offering: the Rocket NANO 2242 M.2 SSD (SB-2142-1TB). This drive (available here now) may be compact, but it packs a significant punch, specifically designed for space-limited devices like the Lenovo Legion Go and Lenovo ThinkPads, among others.

The Rocket NANO 2242 stands out due to its size and compatibility. Though primarily designed for M.2 2242 slots, it offers flexibility with an extendable option to M.2 2280, catering to a broader range of motherboard configurations and portable devices. It also supports most add-in-cards, enclosures, and cloners, making it highly versatile.

Sabrent has focused on optimizing the drive's design for low power consumption and reduced heat production, thanks to its fast 3D NAND and efficient controller. This consideration is crucial for portable devices where battery life and space are at a premium. Users can expect a reliable and enduring performance, suitable for both Windows, macOS, and Linux systems.

