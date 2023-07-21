Business IT model needs to change to cope with 'workquake'

A pandemic-induced shift to remote work, combined with relentless technological advances such as generative AI, has resulted in a 'workquake', causing a rapidly evolving landscape in which enterprises must adapt to new technologies, working practices, and business models without established procedures.

New research from Doherty Associates identifies a growing complexity avalanche for IT teams. Smaller teams, in particular, report an increase in the breadth and depth of tasks in addition to business-as-usual duties.

Among the key findings are that 12 percent of surveyed IT workers believe that hybrid work dampens productivity and 23 percent have observed no productivity enhancements. 24 percent attribute productivity challenges to an overabundance of tools.

Stagnation or insufficient augmentation in IT budgets to handle the changes brought on by hybrid work is a problem for 59 percent of IT teams. 78 percent of respondents say that IT teams are resorting to overtime or curtailing other activities in order to accommodate hybrid work requirements.

New security issues, migration to cloud, the proliferation of tools ushered in during the COVID years, more frequent updates, and more use cases for IT have increased pressure. Increased difficulty in attracting skilled professionals has contributed too.

A Doherty spokesperson says:

To successfully navigate this ongoing workquake and the incoming wave of AI-powered technologies poised to revolutionise business and work practices, companies must strategically position themselves. The most forward-looking organisations see the role of IT as not just to 'keep the lights on' but to help businesses solve increasingly complex questions and unlock the potential of an AI-enabled future.

The study highlights the crucial need for 'T-shaped' and 'N-shaped' professionals. 'T-shaped' professionals are those highly specialised in a single area, such as cloud, databases, automation, or devices. 'N-shaped' people grasp issues across disciplines, communicate widely and constructively with others, and exert influence at the highest levels. Encouraging a range of skills is critical for success.

Companies that have not successfully employed technology for productivity enhancement risk being left behind as the ongoing workquake continues to transform our work approach, potentially widening these existing gaps. The research also shows a broad variation in readiness to embrace the tech revolution, suggesting both challenges and opportunities lie ahead.

The full report is available from the Doherty site.

Image credit: nomadsoul1/depositphotos.com

