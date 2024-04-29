Understanding the good and bad of no-code solutions [Q&A]

In an era where accessibility is key, companies are increasingly turning to no-code platforms to simplify complex technical processes.

But what fundamental principles should organizations adopt when striving to make intricate technical workflows accessible to a broader audience via no-code? To find out we spoke to Michal Koor, CEO and co-founder of of no-code platform Vectary.

BN: How do you leverage no-code and what benefits does the implementation of no-code brings to the platform?

MK: Vectary is an innovative 3D design platform that enables designers and businesses to create interactive experiences, digital twins of their products, and AR, without the need for coding. This includes animated interactive 3D configurators that can be easily placed on a website or shared through a link.

Designing solutions like this used to be a challenging task that required coding expertise, animation skills, and interactive design knowledge. Now, any designer can create them without prior experience. Several companies have already used Vectary to create consumer facing 3D configurators, as well as cross-department processes.

BN: What are some specific design considerations in which your aim was to simplify complex technical processes for users with varying levels of expertise, making it accessible to a diverse user base?

MK: One of the more complex technical processes was the creation of user interfaces in a 3D space -- menus with text, images and variations. Previously, this involved complicated web development. Updates were slow once a new product version was released. However, in Vectary, these interfaces can now be created with a simple content management system (CMS). This allows designers to create material switchers, custom hotspots, to add triggers that activate animation, as well as pack a lot of text and visual information. Furthermore, these interfaces are not only fully customizable, meaning companies can tailor them to their brand guidelines, but also, any changes can be updated instantly with just one click.

Another significant use case for Vectary is Augmented Reality. Many brands are unaware that they don't need to develop an additional app for this feature. Augmented Reality is supported in Vectary and can be easily enabled with no technical skills required. It can be added to a website and works on any device, ensuring it is always up to date with the latest standards.

BN: When developing a no-code platform, what fundamental principles should you prioritize to ensure that it caters to a wide audience, including those who may not have a technical background?

MK: I believe in keeping things simple and user-friendly. As more features are added, no-code platforms can become overly complex. Our priority is to onboard users quickly, so the platform must remain lean and intuitive. Sometimes, we choose not to implement a feature if it doesn't make the platform accessible to all.

BN: What challenges do businesses commonly face when attempting to make intricate technical workflows accessible through no-code platforms, and how can these challenges be effectively addressed?

MK: Companies may need to adjust their ideas to fit the capabilities of no-code platforms. It's important to note that there isn't a one-size-fits-all solution. However, a good product can meet the needs of up to 90 percent of their target customers.

Companies can decide whether it's financially viable to invest in customizing a no-code solution. It's worth noting that customization doesn't always mean creating a solution from scratch. Many no-code platforms offer APIs, including Vectary, which can significantly cut costs and time invested in the project. Our API offers endless possibilities for no-code digital twins, such as monitoring their state, remote control, and connecting with internal databases.

BN: Accessibility extends beyond technical capabilities. How does Vectary consider user experience and user interface design to make the platform intuitive and user-friendly for individuals with different backgrounds and skill sets?

MK: At our company, we prioritize user experience right from the beginning. Our aim is to provide our users with some tangible results even after their initial registration without the need for in-depth research or study of documentation. To achieve this, we offer scene presets, material libraries, and automatic functions that work like magic without any extra effort from the users.

BN: For businesses looking to embrace no-code as a strategic tool, what advice would you give regarding the key considerations needed to ensure the successful and inclusive implementation of these platforms in their workflows?

MK: Firstly, it is important to set your priorities and specific goals for what you want to achieve. For instance, you may set a goal to sell more products through interactive presentations or speed up the product cycle from concept to manufacturing.

Secondly, involve the entire team in the implementation process to accelerate the adoption of the new workflow.

Lastly, always stay open to new ideas. Sometimes, when you implement a solution with a specific goal in mind, you may realize that it brings much more benefits to the company in other areas, such as communication within the team and with business partners.

