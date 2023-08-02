Over a third of ICS vulnerabilities have no patch available

No Comments
Industrial internet of things

New research from SynSaber, along with the ICS Advisory Project, into industrial control operational technology system vulnerabilities finds that 34 percent of the CVEs reported in the first half of 2023 currently have no patch or remediation available from the vendor.

This compares to the 35 percent that had no fixes in the second half of 2022 but is a significant increase from the 13 percent in the first half of last year.

"Every OT environment is unique and purpose-built for a specific mission," says Jori VanAntwerp, SynSaber co-founder and CEO. "As a result, the likelihood of exploitation and impact will vary greatly for each organization. One thing is certain: the number of CVEs reported is likely to continue increasing over time or at least remain steady. It is our hope that this research helps asset owners prioritize when and how to mitigate vulnerabilities in accordance with their own environment."

On a positive note, the total number of CISA ICS Advisories has decreased by 9.8 percent when compared to the first half of 2022. The total number of CVEs reported via CISA ICS Advisories has also decreased, although very slightly, at a rate of 1.6 percent when compared to the first half of 2022.

Manufacturing and energy are the two critical infrastructure sectors most likely to be impacted by the CVEs reported in the first half of 2023 at 37.3 percent and 24.3 percent, respectively.

"We're thrilled to publish this research along with SynSaber," says Dan Ricci, founder of the ICS Advisory Project. "Educating and helping companies mitigate vulnerabilities as new trends and findings emerge over time is an ongoing challenge, but as a community, we must come together to better prepare and defend our world's critical infrastructure."

You can get the full ICS Vulnerabilities report from the SynSaber site.

Image credit: Scharfsinn/depositphotos.com

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Over a third of ICS vulnerabilities have no patch available

Get 'Cloud Auditing Best Practices' (worth $35.99) for FREE

Adapting to a changing cybersecurity landscape [Q&A]

SSH is the service most targeted by cloud attackers

Organizations are responding faster to cyber threats

Microsoft releases PowerToys v0.72.0 with new plugins and a massively reduced footprint

Lexar launches high-performance NM790 M.2 NVMe SSD and ARES RGB desktop memory

Most Commented Stories

You should delete Windows 11 and install Ubuntu-based Linux Mint 21.2 'Victoria' now

87 Comments

Microsoft is working on a new reinstall feature to let you fix Windows 11 without losing files, apps or settings

27 Comments

Why you might not want to sign up for Threads

16 Comments

A recent Windows 11 update is breaking the Start menu -- but Microsoft is shifting the blame

14 Comments

Zorin OS 16.3 Linux distribution is here, and you should switch from Microsoft Windows 11 immediately

14 Comments

Microsoft releases new virtual machines so you can download Windows 11 for free

13 Comments

Kick Microsoft Windows 11 to the curb and switch to Linux Lite 6.6 RC1 today!

13 Comments

Microsoft to drop Mail and Calendar apps and force users to switch to Outlook for Windows

11 Comments

© 1998-2023 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.