Detection needs to improve to combat evolving malware

No Comments
data threat

Critical infrastructure protection specialist OPSWAT has released its latest Threat Intelligence Trends survey looking at organizations to manage the current threat landscape and how to prepare for future challenges.

It finds that 62 percent of organizations recognize the need for additional investments in tools and processes to enhance their threat intelligence capabilities. Only 22 percent have fully matured threat intelligence programs in place though, with most indicating that they are only in the early stages or need to make additional investments in tools and processes.

"Threat intelligence plays a crucial role in safeguarding critical assets," says Jan Miller, CTO of threat analysis at OPSWAT. "Understanding the evolving threat landscape empowers organizations to stay one step ahead of malicious actors, and in this rapidly changing cybersecurity landscape, it becomes the critical strategic advantage."

The report is based on responses from over 300 IT professionals responsible for malware detection, analysis, and response within their organizations. It shows they face some common challenges, including detecting both known and unknown malware (68 percent), grappling with inadequate signature-based solutions (67 percent), and dealing with fragmented tools (54 percent).

While only 11 percent of respondents currently use AI for threat detection, 56 percent of security professionals say they are optimistic about the use of it in the future, though 27 percent remain skeptical.

Among other findings, around half of all participants note that phishing URLs and email are among the top concerns for file type and delivery methods -- emphasizing the importance of advanced security measures such as Deep Content Disarm and Reconstruction (CDR), sandboxing, and link reputation checks.

The full report is available from the OPSWAT site.

Image Credit: SergeyNivens / depositphotos.com

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

How can Europe create a thriving deep tech economy?

Detection needs to improve to combat evolving malware

Get 'Hacking For Dummies, 7th Edition' (worth $18) for FREE

Demonstrating application security is becoming key to closing business deals

TEAMGROUP launches T-CREATE EXPERT CFexpress memory cards

UK Electoral Commission systems breached for over a year

Will CISOs become obsolete in the future?

Most Commented Stories

You should delete Windows 11 and install Ubuntu-based Linux Mint 21.2 'Victoria' now

87 Comments

Microsoft is working on a new reinstall feature to let you fix Windows 11 without losing files, apps or settings

28 Comments

Forget Windows 12, Windows Utopia is the ideal Microsoft operating system

20 Comments

Microsoft drops support for dozens of Intel processors in latest Windows 11 system requirements update

18 Comments

A recent Windows 11 update is breaking the Start menu -- but Microsoft is shifting the blame

16 Comments

Zorin OS 16.3 Linux distribution is here, and you should switch from Microsoft Windows 11 immediately

16 Comments

Microsoft releases new virtual machines so you can download Windows 11 for free

14 Comments

Kick Microsoft Windows 11 to the curb and switch to Linux Lite 6.6 RC1 today!

13 Comments

© 1998-2023 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.