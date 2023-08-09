ZOTAC launches Spider-Man-themed MEK HERO G3 A7647, A7646I, and A7646 gaming PCs

ZOTAC is back at it again with its latest unveiling -- the MEK HERO Gaming PCs: G3 A7647, A7646I, and A7646. Each one of these is a powerhouse, perfect for gamers who crave excellent performance without breaking the bank.

The talk of the gaming community will undoubtedly be the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse-themed graphics cards featured in these systems. Powered by ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 4070, 4060 Ti, and 4060, alongside AMD's Ryzen 5 7600 processors, these PCs promise to deliver unparalleled gaming experiences.

Each PC is expertly assembled and tested in the U.S., ensuring both reliability and the kind of customer service that keeps gamers coming back. And ZOTAC isn't stopping at just the hardware. A Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Inspired Accessories Bundle, including custom fan emblems, decorative decals, and character-themed Ztorm figurines, takes fan enthusiasm to a whole new level.

Whether you're gaming, streaming, or content creating, the MEK HERO's 240mm AIO CPU Cooler, high-performance Cooling Fans, and 80+ Gold Certified Power Supply ensure you get the smoothest and most responsive experience.

From the high-end MEK HERO G3 A7647 with its RTX 4070 graphics card to the G3 A7646 with its RTX 4060, all three systems come pre-installed with 240 AIO liquid cooling, Kingston 16GB DDR5 system memory, NVMe SSD storage, and Windows 11. No matter your choice, you're in for a treat.

Model Name MEK HERO G3 A7647

SPIDER-MAN™: Across the Spider-Verse Bundle MEK HERO G3 A7646I

SPIDER-MAN™: Across the Spider-Verse Bundle MEK HERO G3 A7646

SPIDER-MAN™: Across the Spider-Verse Bundle CPU AMD Ryzen 5 7600 6-Core AM5 Processor @ 3.8GHz Graphics ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 4070 12GB GDDR6X ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 4060Ti 8GB GDDR6X ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 4060 8GB GDDR6 Memory 16GB DDR5 6000MTs Graphics Outputs Quad-display ready, up to 4K Ready @ 120 Hz, 1 x HDMI 2.0b,3 x DisplayPort 1.4 Wireless Connectivity Dual-Band WiFi6, Bluetooth 5.2, 2.5Gigabit LAN Ethernet Power Supply 600W 80+ Gold Certified Power Supply Unit System OS Windows 11 Home 64-Bit; Pre-Installed Exclusive bundle Comes with Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Inspired Accessories Bundle Features Creator Ready / 4K Ready / Game Ready MSRP $1,599 $1,299 $1,199

Gary Lau, President of ZOTAC USA, encapsulates the brand's ambition, stating that these PCs are "designed to cater to hardcore gamers," and promising "reliable and durable system performance" thanks to meticulous testing and top-notch build quality.

Backed by a one-year parts and three-year labor warranty, with lifetime access to ZOTAC USA tech support, these MEK HERO Gaming PCs don't just offer an incredible gaming experience but peace of mind as well.

Available on Amazon using the links below, the MEK HERO Gaming PCs are not merely a product but a statement by ZOTAC. They're a testament to a brand that understands gamers, offering performance, quality, and a little flair from one of our favorite web-slinging heroes.

