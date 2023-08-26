The importance of work-life balance for mainframe professionals: Nurturing talent and supporting new starters

In today's fast-paced and 24-hour world, achieving a healthy work-life balance has become increasingly challenging for professionals across various industries. However, it is particularly crucial for individuals starting their careers in the mainframe technology field. Maintaining a good work-life balance is vital for new entrants in the mainframe industry, but equally important is the need to put robust support systems in place for new starters.

According to research from the mental wellbeing platform Yerbo, 40 percent of IT professionals are at high risk of burnout. Success in IT is often viewed through the prism of a ‘hustle culture’ that prizes long hours and an always-on mentality as the hallmarks of success. That is particularly true for the mainframe, given its criticality within businesses. In a field dominated by experts with decades of experience, new entrants can feel pressured to constantly go above and beyond, abandoning any work-life balance and striving to meet the standards of their more experienced peers. Unfortunately, this mindset can be detrimental to the well-being and productivity of new professionals entering the field.

The mainframe field is still predominantly made up of seasoned professionals with significant experience, and newcomers might feel pressured to constantly surpass expectations and prove their worth to senior colleagues. This intense pressure can lead to neglecting personal well-being and sacrificing a healthy relationship with work. It is the management’s responsibility to debunk the myth that overworking is the only path to success in the mainframe industry. Clear efforts need to be made as soon as new starters come through the door to help them develop a positive relationship with their job and senior colleagues. A recent study from Zippia found that the average mainframe systems programmer is 47 years old. As a result, generational differences can make mainframe a challenging area of tech to break into for younger people. In order to ensure a prosperous future for the mainframe sector, more needs to be done to nurture the next generation of mainframe talent.

Iterative Progression in Mainframe

True career progression in the mainframe field is an iterative process that involves continuous learning and growth over an extended period. It is a multifaceted domain with vast opportunities for professionals to contribute and make a meaningful impact. Organizations are actively seeking talented individuals who can help optimise and modernize their mainframe technology but also bring fresh ideas for the future.

New entrants must recognize that sustainable development of their skills and abilities requires a balanced approach. While dedicating time and effort to their professional growth is crucial, that should not be at the cost of personal well-being, which can hinder progress in the long run. There is no way to cram 30 years of experience into a new hire’s head in an accelerated timeframe and attempting to 'catch up' with these long term professionals is only a path to burnout. To excel in the mainframe industry, individuals must find their equilibrium between work and personal life.

The Value of Work-Life Balance

Maintaining a good work-life balance benefits not just individuals but also brings immense value to organizations. Organizations can attract and retain top talent by fostering a culture that supports work-life balance. Employees who feel supported in achieving a healthy balance between their professional and personal lives are likely to be more engaged, motivated, and productive.

Additionally, ensuring good boundaries exist for work expectations can lead to enhanced creativity, problem-solving abilities, and overall job satisfaction. When mainframe professionals have the time and mental space to recharge and pursue personal interests, they bring fresh perspectives and renewed energy to their work. This balance is crucial for tackling complex challenges and driving innovation within the mainframe industry.

Supporting New Starters

Mainframes are still at the very heart of the modern IT industry. According to recent figures, 92 of the top 100 banks, 67 of the Fortune 100 companies, four of the top five airlines and seven of the top 10 global retailers all rely on mainframes to run their IT environments. A strong talent pipeline is essential to keep these systems optimized and ready to continue delivering for the business.

Organizations facing challenges in recruiting mainframe talent must recognize the importance of having robust support systems in place for new starters. These support mechanisms are vital for nurturing and empowering individuals pursuing their mainframe careers. Organizations can attract young talent and ensure long-term success by creating an environment that values work-life balance. As a new starter within the mainframe space, it can be intimidating to feel compared to the seasoned specialists in your team. It may seem to be an insurmountable task to gain sufficient knowledge to appear valuable. Compound that with viewing peers in other technologies who may be perceived to be progressing through to senior ranks in their discipline at an accelerated rate. This can lead to a sense of hopelessness and these early level professionals abandoning a mainframe career in preference for a simpler career path. There are several ways in which an organization can choose to support their fledgling mainframe talent and which they choose to adopt will be dependent on the organizational culture and resources available to them. Mentorship programs, for instance, can provide guidance and support from experienced industry veterans. This helps new entrants navigate the intricacies of the mainframe field while also building intra-organizational support networks.

Promoting Success and Well-Being for Today's Workforce

Organizations must also ensure they are setting achievable goals for new starters. This is a surefire way to encourage employees to build on their successes and see their role as one with scope for growth and advancement. Encouraging them to prioritize self-care, manage their time effectively, and avoid excessive work hours will contribute to their overall well-being and long-term success.

Flexible work arrangements, such as remote work options or flexible schedules, can also play a significant role in fostering work-life balance for mainframe professionals, allowing individuals to have autonomy over their work hours and locations and balance their professional responsibilities and personal obligations.

Furthermore, organizations should promote a culture of open communication and support. Encouraging dialogue about burnout and mental health creates a safe space for individuals to express their concerns, seek guidance, and access resources that can help them manage their workload effectively.

Conclusion

Maintaining a good work-life balance in the world of mainframe technology is crucial for new professionals embarking on their careers. The pervasive "hustle culture" that often characterizes the industry should not be a deterrent to nurturing talent and achieving long-term success. By recognizing the iterative nature of career progression in the mainframe field and the value of healthy relationships with their job, individuals can sustainably learn and grow their abilities over time. By emphasizing the well-being and personal growth of professionals, we can build a sustainable and thriving future for the mainframe technology sector.

Image credit: tataks/depositphotos.com

Claire Connor is Mainframe Solution Architect at Ensono.