Microsoft already has some major improvements planned for Windows Copilot including UI upgrade

Windows 11 users in many parts of the world are now able to access Windows Copilot -- although, notably, not in the EU (privacy law, natch).

Much has been made of Microsoft's AI-powered assistant, and while it is still early days for the ChatGPT-based tool, Microsoft is already working on significant interface changes. The focus is on making Windows Copilot more customizable rather than forcing a one-size-fits-all design onto everyone.

The initial release of Windows Copilot has not only proved to be a little buggy, there is little scope for personalization. But this looks set to change as an unannounced feature is around the corner that will introduce a resizable interface for the assistant.

As spotted by Windows Latest, the most recent preview builds of Windows 11 include an adjustable window for Copilot so it can be made wider and, arguably, more useful. This has been described by some as being a "modular interface" but this seems like something of a misnomer.

There have been hints that Microsoft will ultimately allow third-party plugins for Windows Copilot, but it would be something of a stretch to apply the "modular" description to anything we have seen thus far.

