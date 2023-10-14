Sabrent Thunderbolt 3 8TB NVMe SSD Docking Station gets 25 percent discount

Sabrent has announced the 8TB variant of its Thunderbolt 3 NVMe SSD Docking Station (DS-SKRT-D8TB) is now available at a jaw-dropping discount. This tech marvel is now priced at $748.79, down from its original price of $999.99 on Amazon. This 25 percent price drop should make it quite enticing to many.

The crowning feature of the Sabrent Thunderbolt 3 Docking Station is its built-in 8TB SSD, boasting speeds that soar up to 1500MB/s. This massive storage hub bids adieu to the hassle of juggling multiple external drives.

This docking station ensures an uncompromising compatibility, thanks to its two Thunderbolt 3 ports. But the ports don’t end there. The device is loaded with a plethora of other ports including two USB 3.2 Type-A ports, a USB 3.2 Type-C port, a USB 3.0 Type A port, and more.

The visual prowess of this docking station is not to be overshadowed. With a DisplayPort 1.4, it can churn out resolutions up to 8K @ 30Hz or 5K @ 30Hz, alongside supporting HDR, HDCP2.2, and VESA Adaptive Sync (FreeSync) where available.

An array of other features like the Gigabit Ethernet RJ45 port, front access audio output and microphone input, and a high-speed SD (UHS-II) card reader further elevate its stature as a versatile docking station. And let’s not overlook the PD3.0 compatibility, capable of delivering up to 96 watts, ensuring your workstation remains powered up.

Sabrent's Thunderbolt 3 8TB NVMe SSD Docking Station is not just a purchase, it’s an investment into a seamless, organized, and highly efficient workflow. Head over to Amazon here and hit the ‘Buy Now’ to not miss out on this deal. Your workstation will thank you!

Please note: Some of the above links may be affiliate links, meaning we, or our writers, may receive payment if you purchase one of these items (or other items) after clicking on them.