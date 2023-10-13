Forget Windows 12, the stunning MiracleOS could be the ultimate operating system

Microsoft is working hard at improving Windows 11, fixing problems and adding new features like AI, but the new OS is still lagging some considerable distance behind Windows 10 in terms of market share.

Windows 12 is already reportedly being worked on and, if the rumors -- and statements from Intel -- are to be believed, we might not have that long to wait for it to arrive. But if you want inspiration for what it could look like, feast your eyes on MiracleOS.

It’s possible you may have heard of MiracleOS before. It’s actually a concept that was created by AR 4789 two months ago and which we covered here.

Highlights of this operating system -- which doesn’t exist in the real world, but which we wish did -- include icons rendered using 'Glassmorphism', a centered, and re-imagined Main Menu, Widgets that can be placed anywhere on the desktop, and a redesigned File Manager.

Buoyed by the positive feedback, AR 4789 has put together a new video, showcasing more of his ideas for this operating system, which you can watch below.

Take a look at it and share your thoughts in the comments.