Forget Windows 12, the stunning MiracleOS could be the ultimate operating system

1 Comment

Microsoft is working hard at improving Windows 11, fixing problems and adding new features like AI, but the new OS is still lagging some considerable distance behind Windows 10 in terms of market share.

Windows 12 is already reportedly being worked on and, if the rumors -- and statements from Intel -- are to be believed, we might not have that long to wait for it to arrive. But if you want inspiration for what it could look like, feast your eyes on MiracleOS.

SEE ALSO:

It’s possible you may have heard of MiracleOS before. It’s actually a concept that was created by AR 4789 two months ago and which we covered here.

Highlights of this operating system -- which doesn’t exist in the real world, but which we wish did -- include icons rendered using 'Glassmorphism', a centered, and re-imagined Main Menu, Widgets that can be placed anywhere on the desktop, and a redesigned File Manager.

Buoyed by the positive feedback, AR 4789 has put together a new video, showcasing more of his ideas for this operating system, which you can watch below.

Take a look at it and share your thoughts in the comments.

1 Comment
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

How MSPs can help you harness the power of generative AI

Krita 5.2 improves options for animations and text alongside more drawing-based improvements

Forget Windows 12, the stunning MiracleOS could be the ultimate operating system

Best Windows apps this week

Get 'Killer ChatGPT Prompts: Harness the Power of AI for Success and Profit' (worth $12) for FREE

Canonical withdraws Ubuntu Desktop 23.10 ISO after discovery of hate speech in translations

Does the new OWASP Top 10 accurately reflect the threats now facing APIs? [Q&A]

Most Commented Stories

Microsoft unveils the next generation of OneDrive with a massive update of its cloud storage service

25 Comments

Microsoft's massive Windows 11 update, featuring Copilot AI, begins rolling out on September 26th!

19 Comments

Microsoft confirms that Command Prompt is here to stay, but Windows Terminal and PowerShell offer more to power users

16 Comments

How to remove Microsoft's new Copilot AI from Windows 11

13 Comments

Windows 10 remains significantly more popular than Windows 11

13 Comments

This week sees Microsoft starting to embrace a password-free future for Windows 11

9 Comments

Microsoft ends free upgrades from Windows 7 and 8 to Windows 11

6 Comments

Microsoft is deprecating VBScript in Windows

6 Comments

© 1998-2023 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.