IObit Advanced SystemCare 17 unveils new one-click health check tool alongside redesigned UI

IObit has released a brand new version of its all-in-one PC maintenance and optimization tool. IObit Advanced SystemCare 17.0, available in both free and paid-for versions for Windows PCs,

The new version opens with the now almost-obligatory user interface refresh, with the promise of improved visual effects and, more usefully, a better user experience.

Advanced SystemCare 17 offers one new tool -- a so-called 'AI mode' that sits beneath the scan button. This simply preselects the most common areas that require attention, allowing users to quickly start scanning the key parts of their system with a single click.

Elsewhere, the program basically expands on existing functionality, adding support for a wider range of targets. Examples include Able2Extract, BlueStacks and Winzip PDF Pro when looking for potential junk files to clean, while the Privacy Sweeper now encompasses Google Drive, VMware Player and Telegram.

The Software Updater also adds support for more applications, including well-known titles like Audacity, Google Drive, Signal, Slack and OBS Studio.

Advanced SystemCare 17 is packed full of optimization, maintenance and protection tools for your PC.

Similarly, expanded databases allow the Anti-Spyware tool to detect more potential spyware, and the Startup Optimization tool to manage more startup items and services.

The Surfing Protection component adds the Yandex/AOL/Ask search engine to its repertoire as well as dozens of additional domains within Google’s search engine, while the Ads Removal component now supports blocking YouTube ads. Email protection has also been extended to include AOL, Mail.ru, Yandex, and Zoho providers.

Advanced SystemCare 17 is available now as a free download for PCs running Windows XP or later. Two versions are available: a free build offering core features, and a Pro version offering additional tools, from Registry Cleaner, Internet Booster and Smart RAM optimization tools to real-time protection against spyware and a Win Fix component designed for tracking down various OS-related problems.

We’ve got some fantastic savings to offer you -- pick up a single-PC, one-year license of IObit Advanced SystemCare 17 Pro for just $12.95, a 35 percent discount on the MSRP. Alternatively, grab an even bigger saving with a three-PC, one-year license, which will cost you just $18.99 instead of $39.95, a saving of 52 percent.