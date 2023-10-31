Famed brand RCA returns with new Evolution M Series Flat Gaming QHD monitors

Ah, RCA. A brand that dates back over a century. Known for its ground-breaking ventures in the electronics industry, RCA has now embarked on a new journey, making its way into the competitive world of gaming monitors.

With the unveiling of the RCA Evolution gaming monitor lineup, the company has once again highlighted its commitment to delivering exceptional value. It’s a nostalgic yet forward-thinking move, reminiscent of RCA’s glorious past, blended seamlessly with the demands of modern gaming dynamics.

Today’s announcement comes as a breath of fresh air for gamers who have been yearning for an upscale monitor solution without burning a hole in their pockets. The RCA Evolution Gaming Monitors are crafted to serve as a gateway to a high-end gaming visual experience, with a price tag that’s as appealing as its sleek design.

Leading the charge is the M Series Flat Gaming QHD Monitor, offered in both Premium and Standard models. These 27-inch marvels boast a 2560 x 1440p QHD Display, supporting up to 95 percent of the DCI-P3 color gamut, ensuring a visual feast of vibrant, consistent colors. The implementation of Variable Refresh Technology such as FreeSync and G-Sync is a testament to RCA’s attention to detail, aimed at mitigating screen tearing and enhancing the overall gaming experience.

The allure doesn’t end with just the specifications. The thin bezel design, coupled with an RGB LED Lighting System, enhances user customization and immersion, a feature that stands as a hallmark of a well-rounded gaming monitor. Additionally, the HDR10 compatibility and built-in speakers are poised to redefine game audio and visuals, ensuring a stellar performance across a myriad of gaming genres.

The Premium model of the M Series is a notch above, offering a blistering 240Hz refresh rate (rather than 165Hz) and 1ms gray-to-gray (GTG) response time. These features are crafted to cater to the needs of competitive gamers, ensuring minimal blur and virtually no lag during intense gaming sessions. The added Keyboard, Video, and Mouse (KVM) support alongside a USB-C port with up to 90W power delivery further accentuates the appeal of a well-organized gaming setup, embodying a blend of functionality and aesthetics.

The RCA Evolution M Series Flat Gaming QHD Monitors serves as a testament to RCA’s capability of evolving with time, while staying true to its roots. Available for purchase at rcamonitors.com, with the Standard model priced at $299 and the Premium Model at $429, it’s evident that RCA is keen on making a lasting impression in the gaming community.

