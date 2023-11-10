eufy launches Video Smart Lock E330 with 2K camera and fingerprint access

eufy, a subsidiary of Anker, has recently expanded its home security offerings with the launch of the Video Smart Lock E330. This new product combines several features: a 2K resolution camera, fingerprint access, and a video doorbell, all integrated into a single device.

A notable aspect of the E330 is its 8GB of local storage capacity, which comes without the need for additional subscription fees. This feature could appeal to users looking for a one-time purchase without ongoing costs.

The device features an F 1.6 aperture lens, which is intended to offer clear images in various lighting conditions, including enhanced night vision capabilities. The E330 is also equipped with human detection technology, designed to alert users to movement in the vicinity of the device.

The E330’s design includes a 10,000 mAh rechargeable battery, claimed to last up to three months on a single charge. This feature could reduce the need for frequent battery replacements. The device also boasts an IP53 rating, suggesting resistance to dust and capability to withstand a range of temperatures.

Users of the E330 can unlock their doors in several ways: via fingerprint, the eufy Security app, voice commands with Alexa or Google Voice Assistant, a keypad, or a traditional key. This variety in unlocking methods could offer flexibility and convenience to users.

“The E330 Video Smart Lock offers the ultimate in proactive protection for any home or business entryway. The E330's 2K camera gives home and business owners an extra set of eyes on their property. Plus, users can store their data locally in the smart lock with no monthly fees,” explains Frank Zhu, eufy General Manager.

The Video Smart Lock E330 is now available for purchase at $279 from Amazon.com here. This price places the E330 in the mid-range category of smart home security devices.

Please note: Some of the above links may be affiliate links, meaning we, or our writers, may receive payment if you purchase one of these items (or other items) after clicking on them.

eufy launches Video Smart Lock E330 with 2K camera and fingerprint access

