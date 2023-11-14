96 percent of organizations vulnerable due to mismanaged secrets

Data secret

A new study from Akeyless Security finds that modern DevOps and multi-cloud environments are susceptible to secrets-related breaches and that over 70 percent of organizations have had credentials, certificates and keys breached in the last two years.

Based on responses from over 200 professionals with security responsibility in organizations with over 1,000 employees, the report finds one in three security professionals have ranked secrets management among their top five priorities.

An overwhelming 88 percent of respondents are troubled by Secrets Sprawl, and 96 percent of professionals admit that secrets are found scattered across DevOps code, files, and systems.

"Evidently, secrets management is an urgent and critical priority for enterprise security practitioners and leaders," says Oded Hareven, co-founder and CEO of Akeyless Security. "Existing solutions in the market are complex, expensive, and do not scale easily. The Akeyless Vaultless Platform is the broadest in functionality, strongest in security, and fastest to deploy for your secrets management needs. Our customers have witnessed a 70 percent lower TCO compared to conventional Vaults."

Other findings include that 56 percent are using point solutions that do not have the breadth of secrets management capabilities, leaving the majority potentially ill-equipped against sophisticated threats. Because point solutions are ill-equipped to act fast it takes an average of 36 hours for mitigation. While line managers predict leak mitigation to be around 40-42 hours, C-Suite executives expect it to be notably less, potentially underestimating the gravity of the problem.

On a more positive note 34 percent of practitioners are planning to implement a centralized enterprise solution for Secrets Management by 2024.

The full report is available from the Akeyless site.

Photo credit: ProStockStudio / Shutterstock

