Public sector embraces AI but trust still an issue

No Comments

A new report shows that 79 percent of public sector organizations have started to use AI in production (compared to 93 percent in the private sector) but that trust remains a major concern.

The study, from enterprise resilience platform Splunk, shows trust and reliability in AI-enabled systems -- particularly around cybersecurity tools that employ AI -- continue to be the main concerns for decision-makers (48 percent public, 36 percent private).

In the public sector, half of survey respondents point to continuous monitoring as a top tactic to defend AI-enabled systems against cybersecurity attacks, followed by threat intelligence solutions (45 percent) and developing an incident response plan (43 percent).

The main drivers for AI adoption are innovation (31 percent public, 29 percent private), the use of AI technology to enhance goods or services (28 percent public, 31 percent private), and its role in improving citizen and customer experiences (30 percent public, 27 percent private).

Cybersecurity is a key use, with 80 percent reporting their organizations are already addressing cybersecurity priorities with AI, including AI-enabled monitoring (34 percent), risk assessment (33 percent) and analysis of threat data (29 percent).

When it comes to regulating AI 78 percent say that global ethical principles should guide the regulation of AI rather than it being the province of nation-states.

"For both the public and private sector, purpose-built AI solutions can help improve an organization's resiliency," says Bill Rowan, VP of Splunk Public Sector. "However, the push and pull between eagerness to innovate and hesitancy to venture blindly into the unknown will continue to hinder AI innovation until we have a clear body of general principles and rules for AI technology use and adoption."

The full report is available from the Splunk site.

Image credit: denisismagilov/depositphotos.com

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Bitdefender launches free AI-powered scam detector

Get '50 Algorithms Every Programmer Should Know -- Second Edition' (worth $39.99) for FREE

Vivaldi 6.5 adds new Sessions Panel, adds full browsing history to device sync

Public sector embraces AI but trust still an issue

AMD knows if you've overclocked your Ryzen Threadripper 7000 thanks to a secret fuse

Experimental Windows 11 build gains a protected print mode

Windows 11 Build 23606 rolls out -- the last Dev Channel release of the year

Most Commented Stories

'Go f*@k yourself!': Elon Musk hits X-boycotting advertisers with profanity-laden attack

29 Comments

Microsoft confirms Copilot is coming to Windows 10 in a major update

12 Comments

Watch Windows 12 (2024) being installed

11 Comments

Microsoft releases KB5032190 update bringing an abundance of new features to all Windows 11 users

11 Comments

Debian-based SparkyLinux 7.2 'Orion Belt' is the Windows 11 alternative of your dreams

9 Comments

Microsoft opens up Extended Security Updates to consumers so everyone can pay for Windows 10 support

9 Comments

LG 2023 SMART Monitors run webOS 23 and are available now

9 Comments

Microsoft will give Europeans the option to remove Edge and Bing from Windows

8 Comments

© 1998-2023 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.