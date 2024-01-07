Go green with Acer Aspire Vero 16 and Aspire Go Series Windows 11 laptops

Today, Acer introduces the Aspire Vero 16, the latest addition to its Vero product line, featuring Intel Core Ultra processors with Intel AI Boost and Wi-Fi 7 compatibility. The company emphasizes its commitment to carbon neutrality for this model, adhering to international standards for carbon footprint calculation. Measures are implemented throughout the device's lifecycle to reduce its carbon footprint, with the goal of achieving carbon neutrality through the application of high-quality carbon credits.

The Aspire Vero 16 distinguishes itself by increasing the use of post-consumer recycled (PCR) materials in its chassis, surpassing the amount used in the 2021 model. This approach aims to merge eco-friendly innovation with a premium PC experience.

The Acer Aspire Vero 16 (AV16-51P) targets users who prioritize environmental considerations without compromising on performance. The laptop, an Intel Evo Edition, is equipped with Intel Core Ultra 7 processors and Intel AI Boost. It offers features such as a 1440p QHD webcam with Acer PurifiedVoice, and a battery life of up to 10.5 hours. The design includes 60 percent PCR material and an OceanGlass touchpad made from ocean-bound plastic, packaged in 100 percent recycled materials.

The Aspire Vero 16 comes with a 16-inch WQXGA display, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth LE Audio, USB Type-C ports, and an HDMI 2.1 port. It also includes applications like AcerSense and Intel Unison 2.0 for device management and integration.

The Aspire Go series, including the Aspire Go 15 and Aspire Go 14, is designed for home users and families. These laptops offer Intel Core i3 N-Series processors, with an AMD Ryzen 7000 Series processor option for the Aspire Go 14. Features include increased memory capacity, full-function peripherals, and Acer PurifiedVoice technology. The laptops also have a dedicated Copilot key for Windows AI-powered technology.

The Aspire Go models are equipped with up to 16GB LPDDR5 RAM and 1TB M.2 PCIe Gen3 SSD for storage. They feature narrow bezel designs, high-resolution displays, Acer's TNR solution for video clarity, and dual digital microphones with Acer PurifiedVoice AI Noise Reduction.

The Acer Aspire Vero 16 will be available starting at $749.99 in North America and EUR 1,199 in EMEA. The Aspire Go 15 and Aspire Go 14 are priced starting at $249.99 and $379.99 respectively in North America, with equivalent pricing in EMEA. These launches clearly represent Acer's ongoing efforts to balance performance with environmental considerations in its product offerings.