Satechi updates Thunderbolt 4 Slim Hub Pro and Stand & Hub for Mac mini

Satechi has just rolled out refreshed versions of two popular devices -- the Stand & Hub for Mac mini (and Mac Studio) and the Thunderbolt 4 Slim Hub Pro. These upgraded gadgets, being showcased at CES 2024, are already up for grabs.

The revamped Stand & Hub for Mac mini and Mac Studio now boasts an NVMe SSD enclosure -- it is no longer limited to SATA M.2 drives. This feature could be a game-changer for users looking for swift data transfer speeds and additional storage -- all streamlined through a single cable.

The new Pro version of the Thunderbolt 4 Slim Hub supports a staggering 40Gbps data transfer speed and can handle video output of up to 8K/60Hz. What’s more, it can power your device with an impressive 96W of charge and lets you connect up to six devices simultaneously, with 32Gpbs native PCIe support thrown into the mix for good measure.

For those who crave both power and flexibility, the upgraded Stand & Hub looks like it checks all the boxes. Compatible with both NVMe and M.2 SATA SSDs, it’s not just about increased storage capacity; it’s about achieving efficiency without the clutter. This hub, equipped with Gen 2 USB-C technology, ensures lightning-fast data transfers and is built to seamlessly blend with your Mac mini or Mac Studio. Not to mention, the hub’s design also focuses on optimizing airflow.

The Thunderbolt 4 Slim Hub Pro, a step up from its 2023 predecessor, is now powered by a 150W GaN technology. This means it can charge even the most demanding devices while retaining a compact profile. It’s not just about charging power; the hub offers incredible data transfer speeds and robust video output capabilities. It is compatible with a range of devices, including MacBook and Microsoft Surface.

Satechi’s refreshed Stand & Hub is priced at $99.99, while the Thunderbolt 4 Slim Hub Pro is available for $199.99. You can get them both from Satechi.net here now -- and don’t miss out on the 20 percent discount by using code CES20.

Please note: Some of the above links may be affiliate links, meaning we, or our writers, may receive payment unif you purchase one of these items (or other items) after clicking on them.