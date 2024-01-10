Up to a third of companies could fall foul of new bulk email rules

No Comments

New research from cyber resilience company Red Sift shows that 33 percent of publicly traded companies worldwide are not protected by the DMARC email standard, though this is down from 70.5 percent in 2022.

However, in light of Google and Yahoo's new rules for bulk senders -- those sending over 5,000 emails daily -- which come into force on February 1st and are aimed at reducing spam, not using DMARC is a problem.

Under the new requirements businesses must authenticate the domains they send from, this includes:

  • Publishing a DMARC policy for each domain that sends mail with at least a policy of 'none'.
  • Setting up SPF and DKIM for each domain that sends mail. Note that both SPF and DKIM are required, unlike with DMARC which only requires one or the other.
  • Aligning the domain in the sender's From: header with either the SPF domain or the DKIM domain (for direct mail only).
  • Ensuring that sending domains or IPs have valid forward and reverse DNS records using a Forward Confirmed DNS (FcrDNS).

According to Red Sift's BIMI Radar the percentage of large enterprises likely to fail the new requirements varies around the world. In the US only 6.52 percent are likely to fail, followed by France on 10.47 percent, in the UK its 14.58 percent, while Japan and Korea come bottom of the table both with 50 percent not meeting the requirements.

The report's authors conclude, "At Red Sift, we foresee these requirements from Google and Yahoo to be just the first step in ensuring that domains are fully authenticated. We foresee DMARC enforcement being the next logical step to the February 2024 requirements as those that meet the new requirements are essentially ready for DMARC enforcement."

You can read more on the Red Sift blog.

Image credit: SIphotography/depositphotos.com

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Up to a third of companies could fall foul of new bulk email rules

The final Kodi 20 'Nexus' build is out -- here's what's new and why you should install it

Who will win the battle of open vs closed AI? [Q&A]

Microsoft releases bug-fixing, security-bolstering KB5034122 update for Windows 10

Microsoft kicks off 2024 by releasing KB5034123 update for Windows 11 adding new lock screen options, security fixes and more

Satechi unveils cutting-edge Qi2 wireless charging stands at CES 2024

How to improve your chances of being insured against a cyber breach

Most Commented Stories

Windows XP 2024 Edition is everything Windows 11 should be

186 Comments

Switch to Linux as your New Year's resolution -- delete Microsoft Windows 11 and install Nitrux 3.2.1 today!

112 Comments

Experts say the end of Windows 10 support could turn 240 million PCs into e-waste

42 Comments

Christmas comes early to the Linux community -- Zorin OS 17 is here to replace Windows 11 on your PC

37 Comments

Microsoft's 'Copilot Key' for Windows 11 devices -- a misstep in keyboard evolution or a privacy nightmare?

27 Comments

Microsoft has completely killed off WordPad in Windows 11... and more apps will follow

14 Comments

Microsoft releases mandatory KB5033372 update, pushing Copilot on Windows 10 users

14 Comments

Steam ends support for Windows 7 and Windows 8

11 Comments

© 1998-2024 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.