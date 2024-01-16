New collaboration helps organizations defend against AI and quantum risks

One of the key recent concerns for security teams has been developing the ability to adapt to advancements in technology and innovations such as AI and quantum computing.

A new partnership between Accenture and SandboxAQ aims to give organizations the ability to scan all of their files, applications and network traffic to ensure that all of their data -- whether on-premise or hosted via major cloud providers -- is secure even if attackers break through firewalls and network endpoints.

"With the increased use of AI and generative AI, cyberattacks are becoming more targeted and precise," says Paolo Dal Cin, global lead of Accenture Security. "Our collaboration with SandboxAQ will better equip organizations to defend against a myriad of cybersecurity and quantum risks before a cyber adversary can strike."

Through the partnership, Accenture will help clients leverage SandboxAQ's AI and simulation solutions, which are currently being used to accelerate drug discovery and advance materials science, and SandboxAQ's quantum sensing solutions, which are being tested in geomagnetic navigation systems and next-generation medical imaging devices.

"Cyberattacks are on the rise and are severely impacting enterprises and governments," says Jack D. Hidary, CEO of SandboxAQ. "With Accenture, we'll be able to provide comprehensive cryptographic management solutions that will protect their clients against both current and future threats. We will also be working with Accenture on other products including next-gen AI simulation."

To help maintain security in a post-quantum world, Accenture has developed an eight-step roadmap and partnered with or invested in several leading technology providers. These new ventures, including the collaboration with SandboxAQ, will help Accenture provide clients with technology to secure their data and communications. Working with other industry leaders, Accenture has also designed a Quantum Security Maturity Index to give corporate boards and executives a way to measure their quantum security infrastructure against their peers and identify areas for improvement.

You can find out more on the Accenture site.

Image credit: kopitin/depositphotos.com