New unified SASE gateway boosts performance for enterprises

No Comments
SASE, Secure Access Service Edge

Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) technology has become increasingly popular as it combines the delivery of wide area networks and security controls in a single platform.

As enterprises look to support new digital requirements including accelerated cloud adoption, edge computing, increased use of collaboration tools, and a hybrid workforce SASE is likely to become still more popular. Versa Networks is launching a new line of Unified SASE gateways delivering 100+ Gbps throughput to meet the growing demand for increased convergence of networking and security.

"There are a lot of security threats that are occurring and users and devices are connecting from everywhere. You have to deliver to them a good experience but also at the same time protect them. So this is primary the challenge and the opportunity for the enterprise," says Kelly Ahuja, CEO at Versa Networks. "At Versa because we innovated to kind of build security, networking, routing, all of that together into one single operating system and platform based approach. And that software platform can run in the cloud or it can also run on premises, and can also be accessed by the remote users."

Versa has certified two new high-performance appliances that provide 100+ Gbps throughput -- the Versa CSG5000 and the Dell PowerEdge R7515. When deployed using the Versa Operating System (VOS) these appliances can deliver up to 120 Gbps of firewall throughput, 100 Gbps of SD-WAN throughput, and 40 Gbps of Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) throughput.

VOS is a converged SASE software stack built with a single-pass parallel processing architecture that can be deployed in any private cloud, on any hypervisor, or on bare-metal appliances. Ahuja points out, "Our operating system is built on Linux, but it is a packaged version of Linux where we've actually built the operating system and done a lot of innovation to it."

You can find out more about availability and pricing on the Versa site.

Image credit: mc_stockphoto.hotmail.com/depositphotos.com

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

New unified SASE gateway boosts performance for enterprises

Organizations face devastating financial consequences from cyberattacks

Verified randomness -- what is it and why does it matter? [Q&A]

New Mozilla Firefox package for Linux is a game-changer for Ubuntu and Debian users

Samsung launches 990 EVO SSD

The steps municipalities can take to prepare for rising cyberattacks

Navigating the AI landscape: Is your business truly prepared?

Most Commented Stories

Windows XP 2024 Edition is everything Windows 11 should be

188 Comments

Ditch Microsoft Windows 11: SparkyLinux rolling 2024.01 emerges as the superior, cutting-edge alternative

129 Comments

Switch to Linux as your New Year's resolution -- delete Microsoft Windows 11 and install Nitrux 3.2.1 today!

113 Comments

The 'revolutionary' Windows 12 is the Microsoft operating system we need!

88 Comments

Microsoft wants you to know how easy it is to switch to Windows 11

64 Comments

Microsoft's 'Copilot Key' for Windows 11 devices -- a misstep in keyboard evolution or a privacy nightmare?

27 Comments

Windows 10 users with KB5034441 update failure need to manually resize partitions to fix the problem

19 Comments

Betterbird 115.6.1 -- the email client Thunderbird could have been

16 Comments

© 1998-2024 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.