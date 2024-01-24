New unified SASE gateway boosts performance for enterprises

Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) technology has become increasingly popular as it combines the delivery of wide area networks and security controls in a single platform.

As enterprises look to support new digital requirements including accelerated cloud adoption, edge computing, increased use of collaboration tools, and a hybrid workforce SASE is likely to become still more popular. Versa Networks is launching a new line of Unified SASE gateways delivering 100+ Gbps throughput to meet the growing demand for increased convergence of networking and security.

"There are a lot of security threats that are occurring and users and devices are connecting from everywhere. You have to deliver to them a good experience but also at the same time protect them. So this is primary the challenge and the opportunity for the enterprise," says Kelly Ahuja, CEO at Versa Networks. "At Versa because we innovated to kind of build security, networking, routing, all of that together into one single operating system and platform based approach. And that software platform can run in the cloud or it can also run on premises, and can also be accessed by the remote users."

Versa has certified two new high-performance appliances that provide 100+ Gbps throughput -- the Versa CSG5000 and the Dell PowerEdge R7515. When deployed using the Versa Operating System (VOS) these appliances can deliver up to 120 Gbps of firewall throughput, 100 Gbps of SD-WAN throughput, and 40 Gbps of Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) throughput.

VOS is a converged SASE software stack built with a single-pass parallel processing architecture that can be deployed in any private cloud, on any hypervisor, or on bare-metal appliances. Ahuja points out, "Our operating system is built on Linux, but it is a packaged version of Linux where we've actually built the operating system and done a lot of innovation to it."

You can find out more about availability and pricing on the Versa site.

Image credit: mc_stockphoto.hotmail.com/depositphotos.com