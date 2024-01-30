CORSAIR launches MP600 ELITE PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD for PC and PlayStation 5

CORSAIR today launches the MP600 ELITE Gen4 x4 NVMe 1.4 M.2 solid state drive. This new SSD is designed for desktop PCs, laptops, and the Sony PlayStation 5 console. Initially available in 1TB and 2TB capacities, with a 4TB model slated for release in April, the series guarantees not only speed but also ample storage space.

The MP600 ELITE, built with high-density 3D TLC NAND, offers staggering sequential read and write speeds of up to 7,000MB/sec and 6,500MB/sec respectively. These speeds are complemented by random read and write speeds reaching 1,000K and 1,200K IOPS, ensuring top-tier performance for gaming, content creation, and hardware enthusiasts.

The MP600 ELITE comes in varuous forms: a standard drive with an integrated heatspreader for motherboards and laptops, and a variant specifically designed for the Sony PlayStation 5, ensuring compatibility and top performance across different platforms. The PS5-specific model boasts a low-profile aluminum heatsink, promising optimal cooling during intense gaming sessions, and meets all Sony PS5 M.2 performance requirements.

Security and durability are also core focuses of the MP600 ELITE. Each drive offers AES 256-bit encryption and boasts an endurance of up to 1,200TBW. Supported by the free CORSAIR SSD Toolbox software, users can easily manage their SSD's health and security, including secure erase and firmware updates.

The MP600 ELITE is available for purchase immediately here. Each SSD comes with the assurance of a five-year warranty and the backing of CORSAIR's extensive customer service and technical support network.

