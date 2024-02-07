Patriot Memory unveils Viper PV553 M.2 2280 PCIe Gen5 x4 SSD

Patriot Memory has unveiled its latest solid state drive: the Viper PV553. This M.2 2280 PCIe Gen5 x4 SSD not only promises blazing fast speeds, but it also introduces an innovative cooling solution that sets it apart from a lot of the competition.

The Viper PV553 marks Patriot Memory’s first foray into SSDs with a blower fan design, a revolutionary approach to active thermal management. This feature ensures that the SSD maintains optimal performance by effectively dissipating heat, even during the most intense gaming sessions. The slim 16.5mm aluminum heat shield, enhanced with premium materials and an embedded thermal sensor, guarantees consistent, high-level performance across the board.

Boasting a PCIe Gen5 x4 controller and 232-layer TLC NAND technology, the PV553 is fully compliant with the NVMe 2.0 specifications. It achieves staggering read/write speeds of up to 12,400MB/s and 11,800MB/s, respectively, offering an unmatched experience for gamers and content creators alike. This SSD is not just about speed; it’s engineered to tackle the common challenge of overheating.

The PV553’s cooling solution is quite impressive. An integrated fan, specifically designed for Gen 5 SSDs, initiates a heat exchange process that significantly reduces heat by a staggering 40 percent. This system directs cool air towards aluminum fins, ensuring superior cooling efficiency and performance stability.

In addition to its impressive cooling capabilities, the Viper PV553 also shines in terms of security and durability. It features built-in data security and error-correction capabilities, extending the endurance of NAND flash storage. Advanced wear-leveling and automatic error correction functions maintain consistent performance and reliability, even with prolonged use.

Patriot Memory shares specifications below.

Specification Details Capacity 1TB / 2TB / 4TB Form Factor M.2 2280 Interface Gen5 x4 Controller Latest PCIe Gen5 x4 controller Model PV553P1TBM28H

PV553P2TBM28H

PV553P4TBM28H Sequential Read (CDM) Up to 12,400MB/s Sequential Write (CDM) Up to 11,800MB/s Total Bytes Written (4TB) Up to 3,000TB Operating System Windows® 7*/8.0*/8.1/10/11

*May require drivers depending on system conditions Features Embedded thermal sensor for thermal throttling

Operating Temperature: 0 ~ 70°C Warranty 5-year global limited warranty

Backed by a five-year global warranty, the Viper PV553 SSD offers peace of mind alongside its exceptional performance and cooling innovations. This drive should be an ideal choice for those engaged in gaming, video editing, 3D rendering, and other demanding content creation tasks. You will soon be able to buy it here.

