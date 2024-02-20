Acer unveils new Swift Edge 16 and Swift Go 14 Windows 11 laptops with advanced AI capabilities

Acer has announced the latest additions to its Swift series, the Swift Edge 16 and Swift Go 14. These laptops are designed to offer a blend of AI power and innovative features in a stylish, thin, and light package. Seriously, folks, they are both quite stunning.

These new models are equipped with AMD Ryzen 8040 Series processors, up to AMD Radeon 780M Graphics, and Ryzen AI technology, providing versatile performance and support for Acer’s AI-powered capabilities such as Acer PurifiedVoice, Acer PurifiedView, and the new Acer LiveArt photo-editing feature.

The laptops offer intuitive control and seamless navigation thanks to the AcerSense application and Copilot in Windows, which can be accessed through dedicated keys. Users can enjoy clear images and rich colors on the OLED displays, while Microsoft Pluton technology helps secure devices, personal data, and encryption keys.

The Swift Edge 16 and Swift Go 14 are powered by AMD Ryzen 8040 Series processors with Ryzen AI technology, enabling efficient distribution of AI workloads between accelerators on the NPU, GPU, and CPU. This technology advances user experiences with AI on the devices and leverages AMD’s “Zen 4” processor architecture for fast, power-efficient computing and longer battery life.

The Swift Edge 16 features an ultra-thin and lightweight magnesium-aluminum alloy chassis, a 16-inch 3.2K OLED panel with a 120 Hz refresh rate and 100% support for the DCI-P3 color gamut, and up to AMD Ryzen 7 8840U octa-core processor. The laptop also offers Wi-Fi 7 compatibility and Microsoft Pluton security for enhanced connectivity and security.

The Swift Go 14 features up to an AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS octa-core processor, AMD Radeon 780M graphics, and Ryzen AI for enhanced AI experiences on-the-go. The laptop offers a 14-inch OLED or IPS LCD display, a thin and light aluminum body, and productivity-boosting technology such as a 1440p QHD webcam and Wi-Fi 6E compatibility.

The Acer Swift Edge 16 (SFE16-44) will be available in North America in March, starting at $1,299.99, and in EMEA in April, starting at EUR 1,249. The Acer Swift Go 14 (SFG14-63) will be available in North America in April, starting at just $699.99, and in EMEA in April, starting at EUR 949. Exact specifications, prices, and availability may vary by region.