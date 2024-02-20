Micron unveils Crucial T705 PCIe 5.0 SSD

No Comments

Micron has unveiled the Crucial T705 solid state drive. This PCIe 5.0 SSD is built using the company's advanced 232-layer TLC NAND technology, aiming to maximize the potential of Gen5 performance levels. It offers sequential read and write speeds up to 14,500MB/s and 12,700MB/s respectively. These speeds are promise quicker gaming experiences, faster video editing, and more efficient 3D rendering and AI application processing.

In terms of design, the T705 SSD features a premium black aluminum heatsink. This design choice is not just for aesthetics; it serves the practical purpose of dissipating heat efficiently. The SSD is engineered to operate without the need for noisy fans or liquid cooling systems, which could be an advantage for users seeking a quieter computing environment. Additionally, the T705 SSD is backwards compatible with Gen3 and Gen4 motherboards.

For a limited time, a 2TB version of the Crucial T705 Gen5 SSD with an exclusive white heatsink will be available. This variant has been designed to appeal to users with specific aesthetic preferences, particularly those looking to match their SSD with white motherboards and PC components.

The Crucial T705 SSD is set for release on March 12, 2024, and it is currently available for pre-order here starting at $239.99. The drive comes in capacities up to 4TB, providing options for users with varying storage needs. Additionally, the drive is backed by a 5-year warranty.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Micron unveils Crucial T705 PCIe 5.0 SSD

Acer unveils new Swift Edge 16 and Swift Go 14 Windows 11 laptops with advanced AI capabilities

CORSAIR launches K65 PLUS WIRELESS gaming keyboard with compact design and customizable features

Plugable USBC-6950M is a compact dual 4K HDMI adapter for Apple Silicon Macs

Sophisticated phishing campaigns bypass enterprise secure email gateways

New solution secures any browser for the enterprise

Windows 12 Mobile is everything a phone operating system should be

Most Commented Stories

Windows XP 2024 Edition is everything Windows 11 should be

187 Comments

Windows 7 returns with the stunning 2024 Edition

131 Comments

Transform Windows 10 or 11 into Windows 7 or Vista with a single command

72 Comments

Escape the death grip of Windows 11 and embrace Linux: Nitrux 3.3.0 unveils a world beyond Microsoft's boundaries

55 Comments

Linux goes nuclear: Fedora Atomic Desktops are here to nuke Microsoft Windows and Apple macOS into oblivion

33 Comments

Microsoft introduces much-needed changes to Windows 11 setup

28 Comments

Microsoft making you see red? Ditch Windows 11 for the superior Redcore Linux Hardened 2401

25 Comments

Google thinks ChromeOS Flex could replace Windows 10 or Windows 11 on your PC, or even macOS on your Mac

21 Comments

© 1998-2024 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.