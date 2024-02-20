Micron unveils Crucial T705 PCIe 5.0 SSD

Micron has unveiled the Crucial T705 solid state drive. This PCIe 5.0 SSD is built using the company's advanced 232-layer TLC NAND technology, aiming to maximize the potential of Gen5 performance levels. It offers sequential read and write speeds up to 14,500MB/s and 12,700MB/s respectively. These speeds are promise quicker gaming experiences, faster video editing, and more efficient 3D rendering and AI application processing.

In terms of design, the T705 SSD features a premium black aluminum heatsink. This design choice is not just for aesthetics; it serves the practical purpose of dissipating heat efficiently. The SSD is engineered to operate without the need for noisy fans or liquid cooling systems, which could be an advantage for users seeking a quieter computing environment. Additionally, the T705 SSD is backwards compatible with Gen3 and Gen4 motherboards.

For a limited time, a 2TB version of the Crucial T705 Gen5 SSD with an exclusive white heatsink will be available. This variant has been designed to appeal to users with specific aesthetic preferences, particularly those looking to match their SSD with white motherboards and PC components.

The Crucial T705 SSD is set for release on March 12, 2024, and it is currently available for pre-order here starting at $239.99. The drive comes in capacities up to 4TB, providing options for users with varying storage needs. Additionally, the drive is backed by a 5-year warranty.