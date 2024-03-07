Satechi launches USB-C Multiport Adapter 8K with Ethernet V3

Today, Satechi launches the USB-C Multiport Adapter 8K with Ethernet V3. This third generation of the popular adapter expands the connectivity of users' devices through a single Type-C connection. It boasts an array of features including an 8K HDMI 2.1 port, pass-through charging, Ethernet, four USB-C ports, and an UHS-II SD card slot.

Satechi's Multiport Adapter is capable of quickly charging high-powered devices, with an input of 100W and an output of up to 85W max to the host device. The adapter features a stylish aluminum body with chamfered edges, a tangle-free braided cable, and a reinforced neck for optimum durability.

The adapter elevates the user experience by providing a seamless transition from USB-A to full USB-C functionality. It supports the latest USB 3.2 Gen 2 standard, delivering a fast data transfer rate of up to 10Gbps in three ports, with the fourth supporting 5Gbps. It also offers users a high-resolution 8K/30Hz display on compatible devices, promising vibrant imagery and deeper color fidelity. It also provides display options of 4K/120Hz, 2K/144Hz, and 1080p/240Hz.

Available in three colors -- Space Gray, Silver, and Midnight - the adapter features a durable aluminum design and a slimmer, rounder USB-C connector for better connection with devices in protective cases. Its plug-and-play design is universally compatible with most USB-C host devices and major operating systems, including Windows 10/11, Google ChromeOS, macOS, and iOS 17.

Satechi's USB-C Multiport Adapter 8K with Ethernet V3 is currently available for purchase on Satechi.net at a price of $99.99. You can purchase it here now.

