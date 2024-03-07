StarTech.com launches 132N-TB4USB4DOCK Quad-Monitor 4K Thunderbolt 4 dock

StarTech.com has launched the Quad-Monitor 4K Thunderbolt 4 dock (132N-TB4USB4DOCK). This high-end docking station is designed for professionals who require top-tier performance, offering support for quad-monitors running at up to 4K 60Hz simultaneously.

In addition to its impressive video capabilities, the dock is Thunderbolt Certified, ensuring guaranteed performance with Thunderbolt 4 computers. It is fully compatible with a range of Intel Evo/Tiger Lake (11th gen and up) Thunderbolt 4 laptops, including popular models from Dell, HP, and Lenovo. The dock also supports up to quad 4K 60Hz with Intel 12th Gen CPU (or higher) supporting DP 1.4 with DSC, and offers compatibility with Apple computers equipped with M1, M2, or M3 Max/Pro processors, as well as iPad Pros with M1 or later processors.

The dock doesn't stop there; it also features a ton of additional features to enhance user experience and connectivity. These include 98W Power Delivery with a power adapter, seven USB ports (including USB-A and USB-C), dual DP and HDMI video outputs, a MicroSD/SD card reader, a 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet port, a 3.5mm headset jack, and options for lock slots and mounting plates.

The StarTech.com 132N-TB4USB4DOCK Quad-Monitor 4K Thunderbolt 4 dock can be purchased from Amazon here immediately. It is currently priced at $330.99.

