Chill your soda or energy drinks in TCL’s Dual Zone Wine and Beverage Cooler

TCL, a brand most known for its TVs, smartphones, and tablets, has expanded its offerings to include a range of home appliances. Among these, the TCL Dual Zone Wine and Beverage Cooler stands out as a cool option for your drinks. Don’t drink wine? No worries! It is perfect for keeping soda and energy drinks (aka gamer fuel) cold too. It even features customizable colored LED lighting!

The cooler offers independent dual temperature zones, providing the ultimate flexibility for your beverage storage needs. It can hold up to 20 wine bottles and 78 cans, ensuring that you're always ready to entertain guests or enjoy a relaxed evening at home. Whether you're hosting a dinner party, settling in for an at-home sports watch party, or hosting a video game marathon, this cooler has you covered.

Key features of the TCL 23.4-inch W 20-Bottle Capacity Stainless Steel Dual Zone Cooling Built-In/Freestanding Wine Cooler include:

  • Storage capacity for 20 wine bottles and 78 cans, allowing you to stock up on your favorite beverages.
  • Digital dual temperature zones, with wine settings ranging from 41 to 64°F and beverage settings from 37 to 50°F, enabling precise control and management of your drinks.
  • Tri-color LED lighting, adding a touch of elegance to your beverage display while allowing you to personalize the lighting to suit your needs.
  • Double pane UV-resistant glass, ensuring your stored wine and beverages are protected from harmful UV rays.

Exclusively available at Lowe's, this cooler is currently on sale for just $599, making it an affordable option for those that want something unique in their home. With its sleek stainless steel design, the TCL Dual Zone Cooler is not just a functional appliance, but also a stylish addition to any room.

