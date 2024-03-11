Baseus launches Blade2 Ultra-Thin Laptop Power Bank

Baseus Technology has launched the Blade2 Ultra-Thin Laptop Power Bank. This device offers a sleek design, powerful battery capacity, and advanced charging capabilities. It stands out with its ultra-thin and lightweight design. Weighing just 323g and measuring approximately 10mm in thickness (7.3mm at its thinnest part), it is 13 percent thinner than the MacBook Air 13.

Despite its slim profile, the Blade2 packs a punch with a 12000mAh Polymer Lithium battery, utilizing EV-grade Silicon Carbon Anode battery technology. The power bank boasts a 65W fast charging output, capable of quickly powering up laptops and other devices. It supports PD60W self-charging input and features a custom digital display interface, powered by BDIP digital power technology, for real-time charging status visibility.

With its dual USB-C port setup, the Blade2 allows users to charge two devices simultaneously. The 45W and 20W Type-C ports utilize BPS2.0 intelligent power distribution technology. The Blade2 is universally compatible with over 1000 major devices, including laptops, cell phones, game consoles, and headphones. It supports a wide range of fast-charging protocols, such as PD, SCP, QC, FCP, and AFC, making it a versatile charging solution for all your gadgets.

Safety is a top priority for Baseus, and the Blade2 is equipped with eight different safety protocols, including short circuit, over-discharge, temperature, over-charge, over-power, restore, over-current, and over-voltage protection. For a more personalized experience, users can download the Baseus Intelligent Control App. This app provides seamless real-time monitoring, customizable settings, and valuable charging insights, enhancing the overall user experience.

The Baseus Blade2 Ultra-Thin Laptop Power Bank is now available for purchase on Amazon for $99.99. For a limited time, however, you can save 20 percent by using coupon code 20OFFBLADE2. You can buy it here now in your choice of three colors -- Blue, Coral, and Silver.

