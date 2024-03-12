NETGEAR launches Nighthawk CM3000 DOCSIS 3.1 high-speed cable modem

NETGEAR has officially launched the Nighthawk CM3000 DOCSIS 3.1 high-speed cable modem. Engineered with advanced mid/high-split technology, the CM3000 has the capability to deliver download speeds up to 2.5Gbps and upload speeds up to 1Gbps.

In a world where seamless connectivity is crucial for activities like gaming, video conferencing, and streaming, the CM3000 steps up to provide lag-free and smooth experiences. With a significant increase in upload usage, as reported by OpenVault, the need for balanced upstream and downstream bandwidth has become more apparent. The CM3000 addresses this by offering upload speeds that are 2.5 times faster than its DOCSIS 3.1 predecessors.

David Henry, president and GM of Connected Home Products and Services at NETGEAR explains, “Simultaneous streaming, gaming, video conferencing, smart home security camera monitoring and graphics-intensive collaborative work at home are now commonplace. Because of this, many families have come to realize how vital it is to have not only the fastest possible download speeds but upload as well. The mid/high-split technology found in the CM3000 means customers get both, ensuring stutter-free Zoom calls, responsive gaming and more.”

The CM3000 is part of NETGEAR’s broader ecosystem, designed to support the digital lifestyles of today’s connected households. By pairing the CM3000 with NETGEAR’s WiFi 6E or WiFi 7 routers or the Orbi whole home mesh system, users can unlock the full potential of their multi-gig service, ensuring optimal performance across all devices.

Key features of the Nighthawk CM3000 include:

  • Compatibility with the fastest DOCSIS 3.1 cable internet speeds, offering 20 percent more spectrum and access to speeds like Xfinity’s 2Gbps download and 200Mbps upload.
  • Upload speeds 10x faster than DOCSIS 3.0 modems, ideal for gaming, video conferencing, and large file uploads.
  • Future-proofing with mid/high-split technology to accommodate upcoming network speed advancements.
  • Cost savings by eliminating the need to rent a cable modem from the ISP, potentially saving up to $300 annually.
  • Multi-gig speed connectivity, with a 2.5Gig port for direct router connection and support for link aggregation for up to 2Gbps speeds.

Available now in the U.S. on NETGEAR.com, the Nighthawk CM3000 is priced at $299.99, offering a high-performance solution for those seeking to improve their home networking experience.

