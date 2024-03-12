Sabrent launches NT-25GA USB-C to 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet (2.5GbE) adapter for Windows, macOS and Linux

Today, Sabrent has launched its latest product -- the USB-C to 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet (2.5GbE) adapter (NT-25GA). This compact device is designed to provide a quick and easy way to add a high-speed Ethernet port to any USB-equipped system.

The Sabrent NT-25GA adapter supports impressive speeds of up to 2.5Gbps, making it ideal for handling large data transfers over distances of at least 100 meters using Cat5e or better cabling. It is fully backward compatible and comes with a range of standard features including Wake-On-LAN (WOL), UEFI PXE boot support for compatible systems, and more. For optimal performance, it is recommended to use the adapter with a USB 3.2 Gen 1x1 (5Gbps) port or faster.

The NT-25GA adapter is bus-powered, meaning no external power source is required, making it a convenient option for on-the-go users. The adapter’s aluminum construction not only ensures durability but reportedly also aids in maintaining optimal thermal performance during extended use. Additionally, LED indicators provide a quick glance at the connection and speed status.

Sabrent has designed the NT-25GA adapter with portability and ruggedness in mind. Its integrated USB-C cable simplifies connectivity, and the device is built to withstand the rigors of travel. Compatibility is a key focus, with support for multiple operating systems out of the box. Driver support is available for Windows, macOS, Linux, as well as UEFI UNDI and PXE boot for compatible systems.

Ultimately, the Sabrent USB-C to 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet adapter looks to be a versatile and reliable solution for anyone looking to enhance their wired network connectivity. You can buy it here now for just $26.99.

Please note: Some of the above links may be affiliate links, meaning we, or our writers, may receive payment if you purchase one of these items (or other items) after clicking on them.

