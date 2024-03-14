NETGEAR launches compact WBE750 Tri-Band PoE 10G Wi-Fi 7 Access Point

NETGEAR has launched the WBE750, which the company claims is the most compact Wi-Fi 7 access point on the market. Designed for businesses heavily reliant on wireless internet, the WBE750 offers a total Wi-Fi throughput of up to 18.4Gbps and is supported by a 10Gbps/Multi-Gigabit PoE++ port.

With the average person using three connected devices, network congestion can become a significant issue in workplaces with 50 or more employees, plus connected equipment. The Tri-Band PoE 10G Insight Manageable Wi-Fi 7 Access Point addresses these challenges by providing real-time responsiveness, low latency, and increased capacity. It supports up to 600 concurrent devices, making it one of the most advanced access points available.

Iphie Chen, senior product line manager at NETGEAR, emphasized the importance of the WBE750 in today's complex business environments. "The WBE750 brings Wi-Fi 7, the latest standard of Wi-Fi, to the workplace and offers a solution for businesses with complex needs," said Chen. "Combined with NETGEAR’s Pro Router, Smart Cloud Managed Switches, and Insight Remote Cloud Management, businesses with limited onsite IT resources can have an enterprise-class, yet easy-to-manage total network solution."

Wi-Fi 7 technology enables devices to send and receive data across multiple Wi-Fi bands simultaneously, improving throughput and avoiding poor connections. The WBE750 boasts a unique antenna system design optimized for concurrent operation of all bands (2.4/5/6GHz). Each antenna is individually tuned to ensure the best connectivity across all bands. The access point also features an advanced filter for the Multi-link Operation (a feature of Wi-Fi 7) that better isolates individual bands for minimal interference, resulting in 20-30 percent better connectivity.

NETGEAR Insight management solution provides easy setup and management of a small business network through a cloud web portal or mobile app. Additional technical specifications include dedicated wireless support, unprecedented Wi-Fi 7 security with enterprise-level WPA3, backwards compatibility, mesh capability for better coverage, and 2.4x more throughput than Wi-Fi 6E designs.

The NETGEAR WBE750 is now available in the US on NETGEAR.com for $699.99. The access point comes with a 1-year subscription of NETGEAR Insight Cloud Management with purchase.