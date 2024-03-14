New solution offers faster response to MS365 compromises

Business email compromise (BEC) is one of the most common and expensive threats to organizations so they need to respond to attacks quickly and effectively.

To allow companies to investigate and respond to Microsoft 365 compromises such as BEC, account takeover (ATO) and insider threats, Cado Security is introducing a new feature to its platform so customers can automatically import the Microsoft 365 Unified Audit Log (UAL) by timeframe, user, IP, or workload.

This will allow security teams to rapidly investigate and respond to potential MS365 threats and gain a deeper understanding of their scope and impact.

"With Microsoft 365's rapid adoption and the ever-increasing amount of critical data being stored on its ecosystems, the rate and scale of attacks should not be surprising," says James Campbell, CEO and co-founder of Cado Security. "Overburdened security teams need automated solutions that give them visibility into their organization's entire environment and enable a proactive response to suspicious activity. Our new collection and analysis support of SaaS environments does just that by providing the much-needed tools to quickly identify, investigate, and respond to threats so organizations can continuously strengthen their security posture and prevent future occurrences."

Cado enables fully automated or single-click evidence collection across cloud, on-premises, and SaaS environments. With a single pane interface it allows businesses to seamlessly analyse SaaS, cloud, container, serverless, and on-premises assets in one platform.

You can find out more on the Cado site.

Image credit: SIphotography/depositphotos.com