New solution offers faster response to MS365 compromises

No Comments

Business email compromise (BEC) is one of the most common and expensive threats to organizations so they need to respond to attacks quickly and effectively.

To allow companies to investigate and respond to Microsoft 365 compromises such as BEC, account takeover (ATO) and insider threats, Cado Security is introducing a new feature to its platform so customers can automatically import the Microsoft 365 Unified Audit Log (UAL) by timeframe, user, IP, or workload.

This will allow security teams to rapidly investigate and respond to potential MS365 threats and gain a deeper understanding of their scope and impact.

"With Microsoft 365's rapid adoption and the ever-increasing amount of critical data being stored on its ecosystems, the rate and scale of attacks should not be surprising," says James Campbell, CEO and co-founder of Cado Security. "Overburdened security teams need automated solutions that give them visibility into their organization's entire environment and enable a proactive response to suspicious activity. Our new collection and analysis support of SaaS environments does just that by providing the much-needed tools to quickly identify, investigate, and respond to threats so organizations can continuously strengthen their security posture and prevent future occurrences."

Cado enables fully automated or single-click evidence collection across cloud, on-premises, and SaaS environments. With a single pane interface it allows businesses to seamlessly analyse SaaS, cloud, container, serverless, and on-premises assets in one platform.

You can find out more on the Cado site.

Image credit: SIphotography/depositphotos.com

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

How clean code can bridge the developer and security divide

Immutability: A boost to your security backup

New solution offers faster response to MS365 compromises

System76 launches refreshed Adder WS Linux laptop with 14th Gen Intel CPU

NETGEAR launches compact WBE750 Tri-Band PoE 10G Wi-Fi 7 Access Point

Companies expose 35,000 sensitive SaaS assets each year

Microsoft is finally unifying Teams chaos into a single app

Most Commented Stories

Windows 12 Mobile is everything a phone operating system should be

91 Comments

Windows 12 Gaming Edition is the Microsoft operating system gamers need!

26 Comments

Breathe new life into aging PCs: Tiny Core Linux 15.0 challenges Windows 11

22 Comments

Google thinks ChromeOS Flex could replace Windows 10 or Windows 11 on your PC, or even macOS on your Mac

22 Comments

KDE Plasma 6: Revolutionizing Linux desktop with far prettier and superior interface than Microsoft Windows 11

21 Comments

Xbox Insider Program: A decade of unpaid beta testing for Microsoft?

18 Comments

Windows 11 users complain of taskbar, Start menu, and performance issues with KB5034765 update

17 Comments

Microsoft releases KB5001716 update for Windows 10 to give Windows Update a new UI... and to push users towards Windows 11

16 Comments

© 1998-2024 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.