System76 launches refreshed Adder WS Linux laptop with 14th Gen Intel CPU

System76, a prominent manufacturer of Linux-based computers, has announced yet another update to its laptop lineup. The company previously upgraded its Bonobo WS and Serval WS laptops with 14th generation Intel CPUs, and now the Adder WS laptop gets a new processor too.

The Adder WS is equipped with an HX-class Intel i9 CPU, now in its 14th Gen, and features NVIDIA 40 Series graphics, DDR5 RAM, and PCIe 4.0 NVMe storage. This powerful configuration is aimed at individuals who work with large data sets, complex animations, or enjoy a vast game library during breaks. The laptop can be configured with up to 12TB of storage across three drives, providing ample space for all types of projects and entertainment.

In terms of specifications, the Adder WS boasts an Intel 19-14900HX CPU, up to NVIDIA RTX 4070 graphics, up to 64GB RAM, and a 144Hz refresh rate. It also includes 2 USB-A, 2 USB-C, HDMI, Ethernet, and a headset jack for connectivity.

Full specs can be seen below.

Component Specification Operating System Pop!_OS 22.04 LTS or Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Firmware System76 Open Firmware (coreboot, EDK2, System76 Firmware Apps), System76 Open Source Embedded Controller Firmware Processor 14th Gen Intel Core i9-14900HX, up to 5.8 GHz – 36 MB cache – 24 total cores Display 15.6" FHD (1920x1080) Matte Finish, 16:9, 144 Hz Graphics NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050, 4060, or 4070, Intel® Iris Xe Graphics (switchable) Memory Up to 96GB dual-channel DDR5 @ 5600 MHz Storage 3x M.2 PCIe Gen 4 SSD, Up to 12 TB total Expansion 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 (Type A), 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 (Type A), 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 (Type C), 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 w/ Display Port 1.4 (Type C) Input Multitouch Touchpad, Multi-Color Backlit Chiclet US QWERTY Keyboard Networking Gigabit Ethernet, WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 Video Ports 1 x HDMI (w/HDCP), 1 x Mini DisplayPort 1.4 over USB 3.2 Gen 2 (Type C) Audio Internal Speakers, 2-in-1 Audio Jack (Headphone / Microphone), 1 x Microphone Jack Camera 1.0M HD Camera Security Disabled ME, Kensington Lock Battery 4 cell Lithium-Ion

One of the unique aspects of the Adder WS is its preinstalled Pop!_OS, System76's own Linux distribution. Pop!_OS offers a range of software features designed to enhance user experience. The System76 Scheduler, for example, allocates more CPU resources to the active window, while the High Performance power setting prioritizes performance over fan noise. The operating system also provides workflow enhancements such as system encryption during setup, automatic window tiling, window stacking, and flexible update scheduling.

For AI engineers, Pop!_OS includes Tensorman, a Tensorflow toolchain management tool that simplifies the use of different Tensorflow versions and frequently used commands. With the upcoming release of COSMIC DE in 2024, Pop!_OS is expected to further enhance the hardware capabilities of the Adder WS laptop, making it an even more powerful tool for professionals and enthusiasts alike.

Ready to buy your own? You can purchase it here starting at $1749.