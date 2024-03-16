PDF Shaper 14.0 updates UI and built-in PDF viewer, adds new paid-for features

No Comments

Burnaware has released PDF Shaper 14.0, a major new release of its freemium PDF toolkit for Windows PCs. In addition to changing the Professional edition title to Ultimate edition, PDF Shaper 14.0 adds a couple of new features to its paid-for tiers.  

The big change in PDF Shaper Free 14.0 -- replicated across the suite -- is the updated user interface and translations. There’s also new preview mode added to the built-in PDF viewer.

PDF Shaper is described as a "full-featured desktop PDF package for your digital documents and files". It contains a wide range of PDF-related tools, with core functionality found in the cut-down Free edition. Free users can merge or split PDF documents, plus insert, move, delete, rotate and crop existing pages. They can also extract images, text and entire pages from PDF documents, plus remove images, annotations and bookmarks.

The free version also ships with tools for previewing PDFs and viewing PDF/XMP information.

PDF Shaper Ultimate’s external PDF viewer gains a search tool in this latest release

The paid-for editions add additional features with options for converting between formats, signing documents and setting password protection. Ultimate users also gain OCR tools for extracting text from image-only PDF files, plus a standalone PDF Viewer for viewing and printing PDF documents. Both also offer 64-bit versions for better performance.

Both PDF Shaper Professional and PDF Shaper Ultimate gain new features with the release of version 14.0. There’s a new TXT to PDF converter for both tiers, which is accompanied by the promise of improved PDF and DOC/DOCX conversion.

The Ultimate Edition -- renamed from Professional -- also gains significant changes to its external PDF Viewer. Improvements include the ability to search text, rotate and scroll pages, save or delete attached files, and asynchronous page loading. The viewer is also able to handle 4GB+ PDF files for the first time.

The update is rounded off with the usual slew of bug fixes -- one of which resolves an issue with overwriting and renaming duplicate files. A bug affecting the conversion of Unicode DOC/DOCX files has also been resolved.

Users can download the feature-limited PDF Shaper Free 14.0 for PCs running Windows 7 or later. Seven-day trials of PDF Shaper Premium and PDF Shaper Ultimate are also available, with full versions costing $29.95 and $49.95, respectively.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

PDF Shaper 14.0 updates UI and built-in PDF viewer, adds new paid-for features

Microsoft Office 2024 will be available without subscription

Workplace communications: The role of artificial intelligence and audio-visual solutions 

Get 'DearMob iPhone Manager' for Windows and macOS (worth $79.95) for FREE

Windows 12 'first look' will make you want the future OS right now

Walmart begins selling Apple MacBook Air with M1 chip at a crazy low price

Considering a switch from Microsoft Windows 11? Check out SparkyLinux 7.3

Most Commented Stories

Windows 12 Mobile is everything a phone operating system should be

91 Comments

Windows 12 Gaming Edition is the Microsoft operating system gamers need!

26 Comments

Google thinks ChromeOS Flex could replace Windows 10 or Windows 11 on your PC, or even macOS on your Mac

22 Comments

Breathe new life into aging PCs: Tiny Core Linux 15.0 challenges Windows 11

22 Comments

KDE Plasma 6: Revolutionizing Linux desktop with far prettier and superior interface than Microsoft Windows 11

21 Comments

Xbox Insider Program: A decade of unpaid beta testing for Microsoft?

18 Comments

Windows 11 users complain of taskbar, Start menu, and performance issues with KB5034765 update

18 Comments

Microsoft releases KB5001716 update for Windows 10 to give Windows Update a new UI... and to push users towards Windows 11

16 Comments

© 1998-2024 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.