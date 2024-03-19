'Blame game' with service providers puts organizations at risk

Organizations are putting their critical operations at risk by enabling the widespread continuation of a 'blame game' culture between their IT teams and third-party service providers, according to a new report.

The survey from Dynatrace finds that 91 percent of organisations are still playing the blame game with IT service providers when problems occur. This increases the reliance on war-room-style meetings to identify and resolve the cause of problems, which extends the duration of incidents and creates tense workplace environments that heighten the risk of losing skilled talent.

Nearly half (49 percent) of IT teams have been left feeling burned out by war rooms, 46 percent have missed personal time during evenings and weekends, and 21 percent have considered a change in job role or career due to added stress.

"War rooms are an extremely negative approach to resolving problems, and against the backdrop of continued skills shortages, can significantly deepen resourcing challenges for many organizations," says Rob Van Lubek, vice president, EMEA at Dynatrace. "What looked like 'business as usual' five years ago is no longer acceptable for many IT professionals, who reassessed their work-life balance during the shift to hybrid working. The high-stress environment of war rooms and the looming threat of emergency conference calls at any hour of the day can lead to a disenfranchised and disengaged workforce that is constantly on the lookout for their next employer."

Reliance on siloed monitoring tools and manual processes is also an issue. Only 29 percent of organizations say teams use a single platform and the same data to monitor and manage digital services. This means everyone is working from their version of the truth, which fuels the cycle of blame between teams.

Image credit: Atholpady/Dreamstime.com