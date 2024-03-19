Logitech launches Mevo Core: A versatile 4K camera for streamers and creators

Logitech has launched the Mevo Core -- the latest addition to its Mevo live streaming camera lineup. The Mevo Core is a 4K camera designed for live streaming and content creation, offering intuitive control from a smartphone or tablet. Its compact and sleek design, along with versatile mounting options, makes it ideal for streamers seeking high-quality results.

Otto Cedeno, the head of Mevo, emphasized the camera's ease of use, stating, "Mevo Core embodies our value of democratizing live content creation by delivering DSLR-level quality in a more accessible package. Adjusting optical zoom and focus is as simple as a few taps, making it a pro-level camera even for beginners."

Setting up a professional camera can be a daunting task for many content creators, often requiring additional software, encoders, and a tangle of cords. The Mevo Core aims to simplify this process by integrating seamlessly with the Mevo Multicam App, a mobile production studio that is available for free on the Apple App Store and Google Play. This app allows users to connect and control multiple Mevo Core cameras simultaneously.

The Mevo Core boasts a powerful 6-hour battery life and Wi-Fi 6E support, enabling multiple devices to be connected and placed almost anywhere. Its Micro Four Thirds sensor ensures professional-grade video capturing in 4K30p quality and 1080p30 high-definition live streams. The camera's compatibility with Micro Four Thirds lenses offers content creators the flexibility to choose the lens that best suits their needs.

Designed with customization and creativity in mind, the Mevo Core allows creators to adjust key professional features such as aperture and focus. The built-in 3-mic array, enhanced with spatial audio processing and noise cancellation, ensures clear audio by eliminating unwanted background noise. Streaming content directly to platforms like YouTube or Twitch is made easy with the Mevo Multicam app.

For more advanced scenarios, the Mevo Core can connect to additional workflows via its HDMI output and built-in NDI and SRT integration. It can also function as a wireless or wired HD webcam compatible with both Mac and Windows computers, adding versatility to its production capabilities.

The Mevo Core is now available for purchase from Amazon here. It is priced at $999, but keep in mind, that price is for the camera body only.

Please note: Some of the above links may be affiliate links, meaning we, or our writers, may receive payment if you purchase one of these items (or other items) after clicking on them.