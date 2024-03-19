Regata OS 24 'Arctic Fox' gaming-focused Linux distro launches with KDE Plasma 6 and new hardware support

Regata OS, the Linux-based operating system known for its user-friendly approach and focus on gaming, has released its latest version, 24 "Arctic Fox." This update introduces several significant enhancements and new features aimed at improving the user experience and compatibility with modern hardware.

One of the key highlights of this release is the integration of KDE Plasma 6, the latest iteration of the popular Linux graphical environment. KDE Plasma 6 brings a refreshed look with increased margins, reduced frames, and a new default sound theme called "Ocean." Improvements have been made to the Wayland session, task switcher, and System Settings application, along with faster and more customizable Plasma Search.

Underlying the operating system is Linux Kernel 6.7, which provides robust support for new hardware. This includes stable support for Intel Meteor Lake graphics and initial acceleration support for NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 cards. The kernel update also enhances support for newer Intel and AMD sound hardware, adds sensor monitoring for desktop hardware, and improves keyboard support for Dell and Lenovo devices.

For gamers, the inclusion of Mesa 24 is a noteworthy update. This graphics library update brings improved performance for the Radeon Vulkan "RADV" driver, including faster ray-tracing and support for new Vulkan extensions. The Intel ANV Vulkan driver has also received new extension support, enabling smoother gameplay on Intel graphics.

Regata OS Game Access has been updated to use VKD3D-Proton 2.12, which expands support for DirectX 12 games. This includes fixes for titles such as Atlas Fallen, Warhammer: Darktide, Resident Evil 4, and World of Warcraft, as well as several Unreal Engine 5 games.

Users can update to Regata OS 24 through the Regata OS Update application. For new installations, the ISO image is available for download here.