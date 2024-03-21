Apricorn announces a 24TB hardware encrypted USB drive

Apricorn, a leading manufacturer of software-free, hardware-encrypted USB data storage devices, has unveiled a 24TB version of its Aegis Padlock DT and Padlock DT FIPS Desktop Drives.

The drives are fully hardware-based and offer military-grade 256-bit AES XTS encryption. They also have onboard keypad PIN authentication and ultra-fast USB 3.2 (3.0) data transfer speeds.

The device’s on-board keypad is used for entering passwords and commands, with all authentication and encryption processes taking place within the device itself. This eliminates the need to share critical security parameters with the host computer.

The Aegis Padlock DT and Padlock DT FIPS Desktop Drives are equipped with AegisWare, Apricorn’s proprietary firmware and feature set unique to Aegis Secure Drives and Secure Keys.

“The Aegis Padlock DT line is an ideal way for large organizations to protect vast amounts of data at rest in a highly secure and economic way,” said Jon Fielding, Managing Director, EMEA Apricorn. “For example, Microsoft disclosed that the nation-state attack it identified in January was still not fully contained in March. Microsoft is deeply entrenched in just about every workflow, so encrypting and storing data offline adds a layer of protection and resilience in the face of potential future attacks that could stem from breaches of this nature.”

Fielding further emphasized the critical need for a secure backup and resiliency program, stating:

Across both the public and private sectors, organizations are creating more data year-over-year, while also dealing with increased rates of breach brought on by ransomware and other cyber threats. It is more critical than ever to create a secure backup and resiliency program that includes encrypting data offline.

The Aegis Padlock DT and Aegis Padlock DT FIPS Desktop Drives offer the largest encrypted external USB storage capacity in its class, with 11 capacities ranging from 2TB-24TB and priced from $209-$1379. For more information on the Aegis Padlock DT FIPS Desktop Drives, visit www.apricorn.com.