Grindr and Burnett Foundation Aotearoa partner to offer free HIV self-test kits in New Zealand

Grindr, the world’s largest social network for the LGBTQ+ community, has announced a new partnership with Burnett Foundation Aotearoa to provide free HIV self-test kits to its users in New Zealand. This collaboration is part of Grindr for Equality, the company’s global social impact initiative aimed at advancing public health for the LGBTQ+ community. Starting today, Grindr users in New Zealand can easily order these kits through the Grindr app in less than a minute.

Grindr for Equality has been working with public health organizations for over a year to expand the distribution of free at-home HIV test kits. In 2023, the program distributed more than 235,000 HIV test kits, many of which went to Grindr users in the U.S. who had never been tested before. The success of this program has inspired Grindr and the Burnett Foundation to extend their efforts to New Zealand, aiming to promote HIV testing awareness and education globally.

Self-testing offers a convenient and discreet alternative to in-person testing, addressing barriers such as clinic operating hours, transportation, and costs. This is particularly beneficial for Grindr users living in rural areas or those who are not “out” to their families. Grindr’s partnership with Burnett Foundation aims to help users across New Zealand overcome these challenges and drive community-led progress towards eliminating HIV.

New Zealand is now the fourth country where Grindr users can order free HIV self-test kits directly through the app, following similar initiatives in Georgia and Ireland.