Google Street View arrives in Kazakhstan

Starting today, the captivating landscapes and vibrant cities of Kazakhstan are just a click away, thanks to the addition of the Central Asian nation to Google Street View. Now, users can traverse the snow-capped mountains, the shores of the Caspian Sea, and the futuristic skyline of Astana from the comfort of their own homes.

Street View, available in over 100 countries, has become an indispensable tool for exploring vacation destinations, checking out new neighborhoods, or finding the best parking near favorite eateries. With its rich cultural heritage, Kazakhstan’s inclusion in Street View opens up a new avenue for tourists to dive into the region’s architectural history and contemporary offerings.

Google deployed specially designed Trekkers mounted on pickup trucks to navigate the diverse terrain of Kazakhstan. These Street View vehicles covered over 42,000 kilometers, more than the circumference of the Earth, to capture images of populous cities like Semey, Aktobe, Almaty, Shymkent, and Astana.

The journey of these vehicles mirrored the ancient merchants of the Silk Road, who used the route for trade and cultural exchange. The inclusion of Kazakhstan in Street View not only enhances the accuracy of Google Maps but also aids local businesses in connecting with customers and expanding their reach, especially in historically significant cities such as Sary Agash, Shymkent, and Taraz.

Through Street View, one can virtually stroll through the bustling streets of Almaty, admire the architectural beauty of the Aktobe Central Mosque, or explore the modern marvels of Astana, including the Baiterek monument and observation tower, the transparent tent-shaped Khan Shatyr Entertainment Center, and the futuristic Nur Alem museum. In Temirtau, Street View provides a glimpse into the country’s industrial heritage with the Metallurgists’ Cultural Palace, also known as the Temirtau Palace of Culture.

To explore the latest images of Kazakhstan, simply open Google Maps on your phone or computer, click on the 360° view or the yellow Street View icon, and start your virtual journey.