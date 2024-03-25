Google Street View arrives in Kazakhstan

No Comments

Starting today, the captivating landscapes and vibrant cities of Kazakhstan are just a click away, thanks to the addition of the Central Asian nation to Google Street View. Now, users can traverse the snow-capped mountains, the shores of the Caspian Sea, and the futuristic skyline of Astana from the comfort of their own homes.

Street View, available in over 100 countries, has become an indispensable tool for exploring vacation destinations, checking out new neighborhoods, or finding the best parking near favorite eateries. With its rich cultural heritage, Kazakhstan’s inclusion in Street View opens up a new avenue for tourists to dive into the region’s architectural history and contemporary offerings.

Google deployed specially designed Trekkers mounted on pickup trucks to navigate the diverse terrain of Kazakhstan. These Street View vehicles covered over 42,000 kilometers, more than the circumference of the Earth, to capture images of populous cities like Semey, Aktobe, Almaty, Shymkent, and Astana.

The journey of these vehicles mirrored the ancient merchants of the Silk Road, who used the route for trade and cultural exchange. The inclusion of Kazakhstan in Street View not only enhances the accuracy of Google Maps but also aids local businesses in connecting with customers and expanding their reach, especially in historically significant cities such as Sary Agash, Shymkent, and Taraz.

Through Street View, one can virtually stroll through the bustling streets of Almaty, admire the architectural beauty of the Aktobe Central Mosque, or explore the modern marvels of Astana, including the Baiterek monument and observation tower, the transparent tent-shaped Khan Shatyr Entertainment Center, and the futuristic Nur Alem museum. In Temirtau, Street View provides a glimpse into the country’s industrial heritage with the Metallurgists’ Cultural Palace, also known as the Temirtau Palace of Culture.

To explore the latest images of Kazakhstan, simply open Google Maps on your phone or computer, click on the 360° view or the yellow Street View icon, and start your virtual journey.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

UGREEN enters Network Attached Storage (NAS) market with diverse Linux-based NASync lineup

Google Street View arrives in Kazakhstan

Ubuntu Linux LTS releases get up to 12 years of support

EU opens non-compliance investigations against Apple, Alphabet, and Meta (but not Microsoft)

SABRENT launches HB-3A4C 7-Port 20W USB-C powered hub with switches

Lenovo expands ThinkSmart portfolio with solutions for smart meeting rooms

Preparing for a post-quantum security landscape [Q&A]

Most Commented Stories

Microsoft Office 2024 will be available without subscription

50 Comments

Windows 12 'first look' will make you want the future OS right now

29 Comments

Windows 12 Gaming Edition is the Microsoft operating system gamers need!

26 Comments

Breathe new life into aging PCs: Tiny Core Linux 15.0 challenges Windows 11

23 Comments

KDE Plasma 6: Revolutionizing Linux desktop with far prettier and superior interface than Microsoft Windows 11

21 Comments

Microsoft releases KB5001716 update for Windows 10 to give Windows Update a new UI... and to push users towards Windows 11

16 Comments

Zorin OS 17.1 Linux distribution gets enhanced Windows app support -- you can now escape Microsoft’s stranglehold

13 Comments

Europe now has a better version of iOS than the rest of the world

9 Comments

© 1998-2024 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.