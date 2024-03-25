Lenovo expands ThinkSmart portfolio with solutions for smart meeting rooms

Lenovo has announced the expansion of its ThinkSmart portfolio with two new solutions designed to transform meeting spaces into managed video conferencing spaces and Microsoft Teams Rooms. The ThinkSmart Tiny Kit and the ThinkPad Universal USB-C Smart Dock – ThinkSmart Edition aim to facilitate smart collaboration and provide IT managers with enhanced control over meeting spaces.

The ThinkSmart Tiny Kit includes the ThinkCentre M70q Gen 4 compute module and ThinkSmart Controller, enabling a Microsoft Teams meeting experience with a single front-of-room display and external audio/video. The kit is designed to transition from BYOD meeting experiences to a more managed Microsoft Teams Rooms experience. It supports features like one-touch join and Front Row, and customers can add certified peripherals like the ThinkSmart Bar 180 and ThinkSmart Cam to optimize room experiences.

The kit is supported by ThinkSmart Manager, Lenovo's proprietary console that allows IT teams to deploy, monitor, and troubleshoot Lenovo ThinkSmart devices from a single interface. This solution provides real-time notifications of critical issues and enables efficient management of meeting room technology.

The Lenovo ThinkSmart Tiny Kit features an Intel i3 Raptor Lake processor, 16GB of memory, 256GB of storage, and various connectivity options, including Wi-Fi 6E and USB-C. The ThinkPad Universal USB-C Smart Dock - ThinkSmart Edition supports up to three 4K displays, provides 60W charging to notebooks, and is compatible with Windows 10 and above.

The ThinkSmart dock is an entry-level solution for businesses seeking to capture room usage data and other analytics for future technology investments. It maintains the interoperability and flexibility of a BYOD room while offering managed room functionality through ThinkSmart Manager Basic. The dock features a wide array of ports, rapid charging capabilities, and a cable management system to keep cables tidy and secure.

The dock also supports unified communications interoperability with platforms like Teams, Zoom, Webex, and Google Meet, allowing users to connect to professional audiovisual devices and large format displays for group meetings.

The Lenovo ThinkSmart Tiny Kit will be available worldwide in the second half of 2024, starting at $949. The Lenovo ThinkPad Universal USB-C Smart Dock - ThinkSmart Edition will also be available in the second half of 2024, starting at $349.